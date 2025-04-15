MUSIC ALBUM FOR AWARD-WINNING CHILDREN’S BOOK DEBUTS GOING INTO LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS AND NYC BIG BOOK AWARDS GALA

New Music Album from Giggle Spoon THIS TASTES FUNNY Tongue Teasers: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight Giggle Spoon - Books + Music - Serving Up Laughter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New children’s books and music creator Giggle Spoon will debut its children’s music album This Tastes Funny (Music for the Award-Winning Book Tongue Teasers) [Vol. I] worldwide on Friday, April 18, 2025.Composed and performed by Bradford Knight and mixed and mastered by Danny Naim, the 20-track album was inspired by poems from the book TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight. The book is the recipient of several book awards, both domestically and internationally, including the NYC Big Book Award for best in Children’s Humor, an award that will formally be presented to Dr. Knight in person at the NYC Big Book Award annual awards ceremony held this year on May 3, 2025, beginning at 6pm EST.The book is currently on an international tour, having just been at the book fairs in London, England and Bologna, Italy. Its next stop will be April 26-27 at the United States’ largest literary event, the LA Times Festival of Books , a free-to-the-public event held on campus at University of Southern California, where the creators of the book and music will both be available for meet-and-greets, book signings, photos, and interviews with the press.After Los Angeles, the book tour will continue without the two brothers and head to Beijing, China June 18-22 before returning to the United States to have a showing in Philadelphia June 26-29 at the American Library Association Conference and Exhibition.Giggle Spoon is a Los Angeles, California-based brand of children’s entertainment founded by two brothers who combined talents and created a series of illustrated children’s books, a critically acclaimed book of poetry, and original songs, with many more still in production. Just a year ago in April, they released their first laugh-along songbooks, a new moniker intended to distinguish their unique genre of humorous illustrated picture books with an accompanying song. Since then, they have published 14 books and two albums.Giggle Spoon is the trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company. In addition to serving up laughter, Giggle Spoon aims to serve up goodwill through charitable giving. Giggle Spoon is a certified member of 1% for the Planet and has pledged a percentage of the company’s total revenue to non-profit organizations committed to the health of our children and the planet.###

