NEW LAUGH-ALONG SONGBOOK WITH SONG TO RELEASE IN TIME FOR INTERNATIONAL TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY AND LA KIDS BOOK FESTIVAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiGGLE SPOON’s fourteenth laugh-along songbook with song, PIRATE EYE, goes on sale September 5, 2025, in celebration of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, which is held annually on September 19th, and in time for the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival in West Hollywood Park on September 7th.Created under the GiGGLE SPOON brand name, but written and illustrated by Dr. D.W. Knight, PIRATE EYE: A Laugh-Along Songbook tells a heartwarming tale in rhyming verse of a pirate and his young friends helping a parrot reunite with its lost family. Emphasizing the importance of focus and determination, it teaches kids how to achieve goals that often feel distant and impossible. It also reveals the many unexpected rewards we find when we help others, pointing to the value of committing all we can to embrace and restore relationships with friends and family as we journey through life. The book contains fifty-six pages with twenty-seven hand-drawn, colorful illustrations plus a list of valuable life lessons explicitly summarized on the final page.The story is an expanded version of Dr. D.W. Knight’s original short-verse poem that was in his critically-acclaimed, multi-award-winning book TONGUE TEASERS : Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music. The song included with PIRATE EYE is also featured on the 20-track album, THiS TASTES FUNNY, which was composed and performed by Bradford Knight and mixed and mastered by Danny Naim.GiGGLE SPOON will be at the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival on September 7th, where Dr. D.W. Knight and Bradford Knight will be signing books from 9:30AM – 4:30PM at the West Hollywood Park at 647 N San Vicente Blvd. The book festival, which focuses on early education, bilingualism and multiculturalism, is a free event hosted by the ABC Foundation, a 501(c)(3).GiGGLE SPOON is the originator of the “laugh-along songbook,” a new moniker to distinguish its unique genre of humorous illustrated picture books with an accompanying original song. The children’s entertainment brand was started by two brothers who combine their talents and create children’s books, illustrations, and songs to serve up laughter. They’ve published fifteen books, two albums, and a single since April 2024. GiGGLE SPOON is the trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company. In addition to serving up laughter, GiGGLE SPOON serves up goodwill through charitable giving and, as a certified member of 1% for the Planet, has pledged a percentage of the company’s total revenue to non-profit organizations committed to the health of our children and the planet. For more information visit https://gigglespoon.com ###

