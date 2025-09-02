Multimedia Plus Announces Retail Veteran Missy Pool Joins as Senior Strategic Advisor

Missy Pool has joined the company as Senior Strategic Advisor. MMP is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale. MMP clients include top names across luxury, fashion, specialty, and mass retail.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multimedia Plus (multimediaplus.com), the technology company transforming frontline performance for the world’s leading retailers, today announced that Missy Pool, former Apple Flagship Leader and Ralph Lauren Regional Vice President, has joined the company as Senior Strategic Advisor.With more than 25 years of leadership across iconic brands including Apple, Ralph Lauren, Gap, and West Elm, Pool brings a wealth of expertise in luxury retail, consumer engagement, and organizational leadership. At Apple, she led flagship operations in New York City, while at Ralph Lauren she advanced to Regional Vice President, overseeing multiple markets and guiding store performance across a broad territory.In her new role with Multimedia Plus, Pool will advise on strategic partnerships, business development, and client engagement, helping to accelerate the company’s growth in both luxury and large-scale retail.“Missy brings a rare perspective at the intersection of technology and luxury,” said David Harouche, CEO of Multimedia Plus. “Her experience leading Apple’s flagship operations combined with her senior leadership at Ralph Lauren gives her an understanding of both cutting-edge innovation and the expectations of global luxury clients. That insight will be invaluable as we continue scaling Multimedia Plus with retailers across categories.”“I’ve always believed in the power of people and culture to drive business success,” said Missy Pool. “Multimedia Plus is transforming how companies engage their frontline teams. I’m excited to partner with the team to open new doors and help accelerate this mission.”Pool also serves as a mentor and advocate for women in business. She is a board member of the Fashion Institute of Technology Foundation, a leader in advancing education and innovation in fashion and design. She also supports the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District and is an active member of the City Harvest Gala Host Committee, helping to advance the nonprofit’s mission to fight hunger in New York City.About Multimedia PlusMultimedia Plus (MMP) is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale. Clients include top names across luxury, fashion, specialty, and mass retail.For more information, visit www.multimediaplus.com

