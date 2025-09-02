Traffic Alert - Danville Hill Rd, Cabot CLOSURE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Danville Hill Rd in Cabot VT (including both North and South bound) is closed in the area of Route 215 N due to maintenance.

This incident is expected to last until completion but will begin tomorrow 9/2 at 7 A.M.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





