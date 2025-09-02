US Route 7 mm 28 Sunderland
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 between Exit 3 and Exit 4 in Sunderland is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Respectfully,
Ryan Kunzmann
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
Westminster PSAP
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
Phone: 802-722-4600 (3)
Fax: 802-722-4690
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.