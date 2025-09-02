Submit Release
US Route 7 mm 28 Sunderland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 between Exit 3 and Exit 4 in Sunderland is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Respectfully,

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

Westminster PSAP

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

Phone: 802-722-4600 (3)

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

You just read:

US Route 7 mm 28 Sunderland

