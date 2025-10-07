Royalton Barracks / Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005537

TROOPER: Clark

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Keith Hodgdon

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2025, at approximately 0030 hours Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks located Keith Hodgdon at a residence on Sand Hill Rd, in the town of Bethel while attempting to locate wanted individuals at the residence. Hodgdon was found in possession of illegal narcotics, Hodgdon was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



