Royalton Barracks / Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005537
TROOPER: Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Keith Hodgdon
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7, 2025, at approximately 0030 hours Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks located Keith Hodgdon at a residence on Sand Hill Rd, in the town of Bethel while attempting to locate wanted individuals at the residence. Hodgdon was found in possession of illegal narcotics, Hodgdon was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
