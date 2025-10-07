Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2005538

TROOPER: Miller

TROOPER: Clark                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for Fugitive from Justice out of New Hampshire and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Dalton, Harrington                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2025, at approximately 0030 hours Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks located Dalton Harrington at a residence on Sand Hill Rd, in the town of Bethel while attempting to locate wanted individuals at the residence. Harrington had a Vermont warrant for being a fugitive from justice and six extraditable warrants from New Hampshire. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine at the time of the arrest. Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and held at Southern State Correctional Facility. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 at 1230 hours – Fugitive from justice

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/25 at 0830 hours – Possession of Cocaine           

COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

