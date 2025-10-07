Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice and Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005538
TROOPER: Miller
TROOPER: Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for Fugitive from Justice out of New Hampshire and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Dalton, Harrington
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7, 2025, at approximately 0030 hours Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks located Dalton Harrington at a residence on Sand Hill Rd, in the town of Bethel while attempting to locate wanted individuals at the residence. Harrington had a Vermont warrant for being a fugitive from justice and six extraditable warrants from New Hampshire. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine at the time of the arrest. Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and held at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 at 1230 hours – Fugitive from justice
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/25 at 0830 hours – Possession of Cocaine
COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
