Keynote Speaker and Author Dr. Portia Preston announces 2 Speaking Events in September

Public Health Expert and “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?” Bestselling Author Dr Portia Preston to speak about inclusive, shame-free wellness at 2 September events.

I am looking forward to sharing insights from my new book ‘Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?’ at these two speaking events, and helping individuals navigate the hustle culture and its endless to-do lists.” — Dr. Portia Preston, Public Health Expert, Author and Keynote Speaker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2x TEDx Speaker, Public Health Expert, and Bestselling Author (“Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go”), Dr. Portia Preston announces two coast-to-coast featured speaker engagements in September in Atlanta, Georgia, at NOBEL this week and in Los Angeles, California, at UCLA on September 23, 2025. As a Keynote Speaker , Preston regularly does talks for corporate and academic audiences about sustainable wellness based on her research on stress and burnout, along with her personal journey.As CEO of Empowered to Exhale, Associate Professor of Public Health at California State University, Fullerton, and a Certified Executive Coach, Preston emphasizes, “I am looking forward to sharing insights from my new book ‘ Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go? ’ at these two speaking events. My aim is to help individuals navigate the hustle culture and its endless to-do lists with intention, protect their flow with sustainable wellness practices, and know when to let go, set boundaries, or walk away.”Preston’s new book “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?: A Guide to Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality and Gives You Life” (Revell, a division of Baker Publishing House, Aug 5, 2025) is already an Amazon Bestseller and top Stress Management Self-Help Book that has received high praise from well-known authors and industry leaders.EVENT 1: September 5, 2025 – Dr. Portia Preston speaking at NOBEL ( https://www.nobelwomen.org/2025-alc/ Dr. Preston will be a featured speaker on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the 2025 Annual Legislative Conference and 40th Anniversary of the NOBEL (National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women) in Atlanta, Georgia.Preston will lead an engaging discussion at NOBEL about Black women’s mental health in sync with September’s National Suicide Prevention Month. Based on personal and professional experiences, the author will cover three important topics:1. Encouraging Black female legislators that in order to sustain their impact, they must first stabilize their own foundation.2. Acknowledging the mental and physical cost of being a Strong Black Superwoman.3. Creating a SANE Cycle Blueprint for sustainable wellness that that honors your identity, lived experiences, and current reality.EVENT 2: September 23, 2025 – Dr. Portia Preston speaking at UCLA ( https://2025fsphorientation.splashthat.com/ On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Dr. Preston will be a featured speaker at Bruins Being Bold, a TEDx-style event held as part of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health (FSPH) Orientation in Los Angeles, California. As a UCLA FSPH alumni, Dr. Preston’s topic will be “Leading from Within: Individual Wellness as the Foundation for Collective Transformation.”During this engaging conversation, Dr. Preston will discuss leadership tips for Public Health professionals drawing upon insights from her research on stress and burnout, along with personal experiences navigating chronic illness and AuDHD.To help UCLA’s Public Health students kick off the new school year, Preston will cover three topics about collective transformation:1. How to develop a sustainable wellness practice that can evolve with one’s needs throughout their career.2. How to prioritize personal and professional wellbeing while navigating the rapidly changing landscape of Public Health.3. How to strengthen community infrastructure to revitalize population health.To reach a broader audience, anyone can read Dr. Portia Preston’s sustainable wellness tips in her new book, “Hustle, Flow, or Let it Go?”. In addition, book excerpts can be downloaded on the author website: https://PortiaPreston.com WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKAMAZON“Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?: A Guide to Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality and Gives You Life” (Revell, Aug 5, 2025).BARNES AND NOBLEBOOKSHOP.orgABOUTDr. Portia Preston (Long Beach, CA) is a 2x TEDx Speaker, Author of “Hustle, Flow, or Let it Go?” (Revell, Aug 5, 2025), CEO/Founder of Empowered to Exhale, Associate Professor of Public Health at California State University, Fullerton, and Certified Executive Coach. Preston helps individuals and organizations embrace an inclusive and sustainable approach to wellness using insights from her research and personal and professional journey in almost every sector, including government, higher education, healthcare, nonprofit, entrepreneurship, and more. As an Associate Professor, she teaches courses on stress management and promoting health in diverse populations. Dr. Preston holds a BA in cultural and social anthropology from Stanford University, a master's of public health from the University of Michigan, and a doctorate of public health from UCLA. Her work has been featured on FOX 11 Los Angeles, Orange County Register, Authority Magazine, ADHD Rewired, Mind Over Matter Podcast, and in many research papers. https://portiapreston.com

Author, professor Dr. Portia Preston tackles burnout in new book

