Pre-Orders Opened on September 4 for 'Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ryza' Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ryza Front 01 Front 02 Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced the "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ryza" Statue. Pre-orders began Sep. 4, 2025 (JST); release set for May 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce that Ryza, the protagonist of "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key," is joining the Ultimate Premium Masterline in 1/4 scale.The statue depicts Ryza in a pose with one hand resting on her knee, reflecting her approachable demeanor from the game. The base is modeled after the Atelier, a central location in her adventures, presented as a vignette.The sculpt and paintwork follow the character design illustrated by Toridamono. The detailing includes her staff, flasks, and test tubes, along with the design of her adventurer’s outfit.Interchangeable parts are provided to recreate different display options: a head with a closed-mouth expression, alternative arms holding a flask or a key, and a diorama piece featuring a window with a view of the Kark Isles. A head stand is also included.This Ultimate Bonus Version includes a winking head part.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ryza Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 800Arrival Date: May 2026Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:50cm W:47cm D:36cmH:50cm W:32cm D:36cm (with flask)H:59cm W:47cm D:44cm (with window diorama)Weight: 20.2KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Atelier Ryza 3-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Closed-mouth, Open-mouth)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Staff, Flask)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Open Hand, Key)・One (1) Head Stand・Window-side Diorama Piece・One (1) Swappable Head (Winking) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:©2023 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.For more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ryza Product PV

