NextGen Shared Services Conference & Awards Comes to Dubai on 18 November 2025

One-day summit at JW Marriott Hotel Marina spotlights GenAI, automation, and GBS models—culminating in the NextGen Awards.

Leaders want results they can ship on Monday morning. This forum is about proven plays that lift service quality, cut cycle time, and free teams to do higher-value work.” — Zohier Ali, CEO, SGD Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NextGen Shared Services Conference & Awards will gather senior leaders from across the GCC to reimagine how Shared Services and Global Business Services (GBS) drive enterprise value. Hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, this high-impact, one-day summit blends actionable case studies, hands-on playbooks, and peer networking with an evening awards ceremony recognizing innovation and leadership.NextGen Conference & AwardsDesigned for COOs, CFOs, CHROs, CIOs, GBS/SSC heads, and transformation leaders, the 2025 edition focuses on agentic AI, GenAI, intelligent automation, cloud-enabled scale, data-driven decisioning, and human-centered service experiences across finance, HR, procurement, IT, and more. Expect real examples of AI in action—from intelligent document processing and chatbots to predictive analytics and touchless digital finance—showing measurable impact on speed, quality, and cost.NextGen Conference & AwardsThe program opens with welcome remarks by Zohier Ali (CEO, SGD Group) and a chair's address by Rakesh Sangani (CEO, Proservartner), followed by keynotes on the evolution of shared services from support to strategy and on concrete AI wins in day-to-day operations. The day features deep dives on digital finance, GBS operating models, HR experience and self-service, cloud resilience, and cybersecurity & data sovereignty, alongside three executive panels exploring scale, innovation, and operating-model choices that fit different maturity stages.NextGen Conference & AwardsAttendees will hear perspectives from regional practitioners and advisors, with representation spanning Majid Al Futtaim Global Solutions, Ernst & Young, KPMG Lower Gulf, and Saudi Post, among others—bringing frontline lessons, benchmarks, and transformation playbooks to the stage. The summit closes with the NextGen Shared Services Awards, celebrating teams that turn ambition into impact.NextGen Conference & AwardsWhether you're optimizing an existing SSC, building a digital-first GBS, or accelerating service delivery with AI,You can find events like the Next Gen Shared Services Conference and Awards on IndustryEvents.com , the global hub for professional gatherings. We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you’re looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

