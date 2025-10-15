Oman Sustainability Week to anchor 2026 events outlook under Vision 2040

Gaining Momentum as a Regional Hub for Growth, Innovation, and Collaboration

Oman’s future lies not in competition, but in collaboration. Through Industry Events Oman, we can help shape the Gulf into a unified hub for business tourism, innovation, and sustainable growth.” — Arjang Salamat - Co-Founder IndustryEvents.com

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oman is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for international conferences and exhibitions, but its appeal goes far beyond the meeting rooms. For business travelers, the Sultanate provides the rare opportunity to combine world-class industry events with authentic cultural experiences, breathtaking natural landscapes, and seamless hospitality. Oman Sustainability Week (17-21 May 2026) is the national platform for government, industry, research, and finance. The program integrates future energy, power systems, water security, waste and circularity, future mobility, environmental management, and societal outcomes. Outputs include technical demonstrations, policy briefings, and workforce development activities that map to Vision 2040 Program focus include:- Renewable generation, grid integration, and storage- Low carbon fuels, carbon management, and industrial efficiency- Water security and desalination- Circular economy and waste valorization- Sustainable construction and mobility- Environmental standards, monitoring, and disclosure- Green finance and investment pathways- Skills, youth innovation challenges, and trainingFormats will include floor exhibits, keynote plenaries, technical roundtables, bilateral meetings, and skills workshops. Organizers plan to publish participation guidelines, schedules, and recorded sessions for later reference.ConnectivityMuscat is served by Muscat International Airport with direct links across the GCC, South Asia, and Europe. Dubai is less than one hour by flight. Transfers to major venues and hotel districts are short, which supports compact agendas and evening side meetings.Venues and places- Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Primary site for exhibitions and plenaries. Halls and auditoriums support large technical displays and standards briefings.- JW Marriott Muscat. Meeting rooms within the OCEC precinct for bilateral sessions and press briefings.- Royal Opera House Muscat. Cultural venue used for ceremonies when schedules permit.- Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Suitable for ministerial roundtables and receptions.- Mutrah Souq and Corniche for short evening walks and informal meetings.- Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque for morning visits during posted public hours.- Bandar Khayran and Daymaniyat Islands for half-day marine study trips on rest days.Jabal Akhdar and Wahiba Sands for incentive programs and field observations related to water and desert ecology.Take advantage of Oman's diversity and natural beauty, visitors are encouraged to plan short, structured experiences that complement the technical program:- Coastal ecology modules. Guided snorkeling at the Daymaniyat Islands or kayaking in Bandar Khayran with licensed operators. Typical duration three to four hours.- Highland field notes. Late afternoon transfer to Jabal Akhdar for viewpoint walks and briefings on terrace agriculture and water channels.- Desert observations. Wahiba Sands dune ecology walks and night-sky sessions suitable for team activities. Return to Muscat the same evening.- Heritage routes. Mutrah market workshops on silverwork and spice trade, plus Old Muscat walking circuits.- Culinary sampling. Visits to traditional food markets with concise tastings of dates, seafood, and local dishes.These add-ons are optional and scheduled to avoid overlap with plenaries and technical sessions.Delegations from neighboring Gulf states are expected to participate in topics that require common approaches. Examples include cross-border power markets, industrial standards, green hydrogen corridors, cybersecurity and data policy, and youth skills pathways. Session proceedings will be documented to support follow-up across ministries and firms. IndustryEvents.com is a global platform that curates and promotes industry conferences and exhibitions worldwide. With a focus on empowering nations and regions through the MICE sector, IndustryEvents.com partners to align industry events with national visions of growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.