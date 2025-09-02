Cybersecurity Leaders Unite at the Beach: ISSA-LA Summit & Women in Security Forum Return in 2025

Enjoying the incredible Summit

Where Cybersecurity Leadership Meets Community Impact. Join top CISOs, security professionals, and changemakers!

Attending the ISSA-LA Women in Security event last year was a turning point for me. The insights and encouragement I gained inspired me to start writing a book” — Pratoomthip “Bee” Tungngern, Enterprise Security Architect & Author

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is proud to announce the return of its flagship event, the ISSA-LA Cybersecurity Summit , alongside the highly anticipated 2025 Women in Security Forum — a powerful one-two punch of innovation, leadership, and community.Held at the iconic Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica on September 18, 2025, this year’s summit promises a full day of cutting-edge insights, peer networking, and bold conversations that will shape the future of cybersecurity.🌊 Why You Should Be There• Elite Panels & Keynotes featuring CISOs, regulators, law enforcement, and industry pioneers• The Women in Security Forum: A dedicated space for women in cybersecurity, IT, academia, and executive leadership to connect, mentor, and inspire• Beachside Networking: Build relationships with top minds in security — all with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop• Real-World Impact: From AI threats to compliance challenges, this summit tackles the issues that matter most✨ Distinguished speakers include:• Chris Roberts, Artificial Intelligence & Deepfake Cyber Strategist at World Wide Technology• Diana Kelley, Chief Security Officer at Protect AI• Jim Reavis, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cloud Security Alliance• David Spark, Founder & Executive Producer of the CISO Series• Richard Greenberg, CISO Security Advisors LLC• Jack Bicer, CTO at Septium Corporation• Richard Rushing, Chief Information Security Officer, Motorola Mobility• Bill Brenner, CyberRisk Alliance, SVP, Audience Content Strategy• Sascha Schleumer, CISO, LA County Public Health• Jacob Combs, Medical Device Security Consultant at Darroch Medical Solutions• Bob Zukis, Founder and CEO at Digital Directors NetworkAnd more!Women in Security Forum: A special collaborative event on Sept 18 dedicated to women in cybersecurity, IT, academia, and executive management. Our mission is to provide networking opportunities, panel discussions, and peer mentoring. Let’s empower and elevate women in InfoSec! Notable speakers include:• Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future• Laleh Dallalnejad, VP of Information Security Risk, Controls, and Governance at First America• Bronwen Aker, AI Researcher at Black Hills Information Security• Oksana Denesiuk, Delivery Leader at Kaiser Permanente Health Plan• Renee Guttmann-Stark, Founder & Principal, Cisohive• Amy Chaney, Senior Vice President at Citi• Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unison• Angelica Gottardi, Special Agent, FBI✨ Experience a live CISO Series podcast recording with David Spark.✨ Network with peers, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the next era of security.🎟️ Tickets Are Selling FastSecure your spot now for both events and be part of the movement that’s redefining cybersecurity leadership.

