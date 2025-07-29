Women Cybersecurity Leaders Will Be Converging on the Beach Sept 18

Empowering Women in Cybersecurity: Join the 2025 ISSA-LA Women in Security Forum at the Beach in Santa Monica, Ca

The insights & encouragement I gained inspired me to start writing a book. ISSA LA’s commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive community for women & everyone in cybersecurity is truly inspiring.” — Pratoomthip “Bee” Tungngern Enterprise Security Architect

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter ( ISSA-LA ) proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated Women in Security Forum, a dynamic, full-day event dedicated to celebrating and advancing women in cybersecurity, IT, academia, and executive leadership. Held at the stunning Annenberg Community Beach House, this forum promises a powerful blend of inspiration, education, and connection.🎤 Why Attend?- Hear from trailblazing women leaders across law enforcement, compliance, cyber, and tech sectors, including Diana Kelley, CISO at Protect AI; Amy Chaney, Senior Vice President at Citi; Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future; Oksana Denesiuk, Delivery Leader at Kaiser Permanente Health Plan; Bronwen Aker, AI Researcher at Black Hills Information Security; and Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unison- Engage in thought-provoking panels, peer mentoring, and networking opportunities- Be part of a movement that’s shaping the future of inclusive cybersecurity leadership- Enjoy a day of learning and empowerment — all with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop💬 Past attendees have called it “a turning point” and “a launchpad for new ideas and careers.” Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, this forum is your chance to connect with a vibrant community and elevate your journey.🎟️ Reserve Your Spot Today Space is limited, and this event sells out fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation and the change. 👉 Register now on the official ISSA-LA Summit site Sponsorship Opportunities Available Support the advancement of women in cybersecurity while showcasing your brand to hundreds of industry decision-makers. Learn more at https://summit.issala.org/2025-sponsors/ Let’s build a stronger, more inclusive cybersecurity future — together. See you at the beach! 🏖️

