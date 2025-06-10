Enjoying the incredible Summit

The Women in Security Forum and CISO Forum are also part of this event. Join your peers at the beach Sept 17-18.

We challenge you to experience a better day than joining amazing speakers and your peers at the fantastic beach venue in Santa Monica. Join us!”” — Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fame

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Information Systems Security Association (ISSA-LA) is thrilled to announce the Annual Security Summit in conjunction with the Women in Security Forum and CISO Forum. These premier events will take place on Sept 17-18, 2025, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, CA.Event Highlights:1. Summit 2025: Join us Sept 18 at the forefront of addressing critical information security challenges. Cybersecurity and IT leaders will converge to share knowledge, learn about new threats, and explore innovative solutions. Our distinguished speakers include:• Chris Roberts, Artifical Intelligence & Deepfake Cyber Strategist at World Wide Technology• Diana Kelley, Chief Security Officer at Protect AI• Richard Greenberg, CISO Security Advisors LLC• Jack Bicer, CTO at Septium Corporation• Derek Melber, 20X Microsoft MVPServices LLC• Gadi Evron, CEO at Knostic• Jacob Combs, Medical Device Security Consultant at Darroch Medical Solutions• Bob Zukis, Founder and CEO at Digital Directors NetworkAnd more!We will also be having a live podcast of David Spark’s CISO Series2. Women in Security Forum: A special collaborative event dedicated to women in cybersecurity, IT, academia, and executive management. Our mission is to provide networking opportunities, panel discussions, and peer mentoring. Let’s empower and elevate women in InfoSec! Notable speakers include:• Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future• Genevieve McGinty, Security Services Manager at SAIC• Oksana Denesiuk, Delivery Leader at Kaiser Permanente Health Plan• Debbie Christrofferson, Information Security Consultant (Principal) at Sapphire-Security• Amy Chaney, Senior Vice President at Citi• Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unison• Marva Bailer, CEO/ Founder at QualaixAnd other inspiring women leaders!3. The CISO Forum takes place on Sept 17 and features:• Abe Cohen, AVP, Security and Compliance at Cornerstone onDemand• Cynthia Stamer, Management, Risk, and Privacy Attorney• Richard Greenberg, CISO Security Advisors LLC• Douglas Brush, CISO at Brush Cyber• Erik Laykin, CEO at Global Data Risk• Gary Landau, VCISO at Unisys• Sascha Schleumer, CISO at LA County Public HealthRegistration:General Admission tickets grant access to all Summit 2025 talks, including the Women in Security Forum. The CISO Forum is being held on Sept 17. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of information security.For more information and to secure your spot, visit the official Summit 2025 website:Summit.issala.orgSponsorship:Sponsorship opportunities are also available, both for the media and for vendors in the IT and Cybersecurity industry. Sponsors will get the opportunity to show and discuss their solutions to hundreds of key decision-makers in IT and Cybersecurity. There are various Sponsorship packages at different levels to suit all marketing budgets. See details here for the full range of sponsorships and let us help you grow your business: All sponsorships are 100% tax deductible. Email: vendor.director@issala.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.