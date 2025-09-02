Kent County Council improves call answer rate by 44% with Luware Nimbus

Queue time down to 30 seconds and first call resolution improved with Luware’s contact centre solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kent County Council has significantly improved the efficiency and responsiveness of its pension department by deploying Luware Nimbus , a cutting-edge contact centre solution designed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. In partnership with IT provider Cantium Solutions and Luware partner Resonate, the council achieved a remarkable 44% increase in answered calls, reduced call transfers, and enhanced the overall customer experience.Faced with outdated phone systems and limited data visibility, Kent County Council struggled with high call abandonment rates and inefficient customer contact management. “We were missing over a third of calls,” said Caroline Howick, Team Manager – Pensions at Kent County Council. “We’d been trying to monitor calls with spreadsheets; but there was no reliable data to act on.”“There were quite a few things that we got excited about with Luware Nimbus,” said Howick. “It looked easy to use, even for a team like ours that isn’t made up of contact centre experts. I was able to set up workflows myself, and the reporting gave us visibility we never had before.”Since deployment, the council has seen transformational results, including:• 95% of calls are now answered, compared to just over 50% previously• Queue times have dropped to an average of 30 seconds• Call transfers and missed calls have significantly reduced• First-call resolution has improved, empowering staff to address inquiries efficientlyBeyond the numbers, Luware Nimbus has also enhanced internal collaboration and workforce planning. The solution’s integration with Microsoft Teams enables dynamic self-service, real-time responsiveness, and seamless communication across departments.We’re proud to support Kent County Council on its journey to modernise citizen services,” said Jordan Bloor, Public Sector Specialist at Luware. “Public sector organisations face unique challenges; limited resources, complex compliance needs, and rising citizen expectations. With Luware Nimbus, we’re enabling councils like Kent to transform communication and service delivery with agility, visibility, and control, all within the familiar Microsoft Teams environment.”Luware Nimbus is Software as a Service, running natively in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Nimbus allows customers to set up their own services with minimal configuration effort and IT know-how. it's the only all-in-one platform built natively for Microsoft Teams that supports every key communication scenario within an organisation - both internal and external.Initially rolled out in the pension department with 60 licenses, Luware Nimbus is now being used by over 300 users across multiple departments within Kent County Council, with plans for further expansion already underway.-Ends-About LuwareLuware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company develops cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs, and hardware savings.About our partner ResonateResonate is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in unified communications and contact center solutions. Resonate partners with best-in-class technology vendors like Luware to deliver tailored solutions that address specific business challenges. Their expertise in integrating complex systems and providing ongoing support ensures successful implementations and maximizes customer value.

