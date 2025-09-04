The White House Hotel – A Captivating Fictional Novel by Tim Pilkington: Brings 1930s Lake of the Ozarks to Life

I wanted to write about the people history often overlooks, Not the politicians or millionaires, but the cooks, carpenters, and small business owners who actually built communities” — Pilkington says

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Pilkington's upcoming novel, The White House Hotel, tells the story of a makeshift family forming around a small hotel during the Great Depression. Set at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, the book follows an unlikely group including a Tulsa cop's son, his Cherokee friend, a woodworking craftsman, restaurant cooks and servers - among others - as they build lives and businesses and community.This isn't your typical historical fiction. Pilkington focuses on the everyday people who shaped Lake Ozark, Missouri, showing how community forms in tough circumstances. The White House Hotel becomes the heart of their world, where friendships, rivalries, and romances play out against the backdrop of the 1930s through WWII.The White House Hotel will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats wherever books are sold. Pre-orders will open soon.About the Author:Tim Pilkington, a native of Lake Ozark, Missouri, is a graduate of the School of the Osage High School. He holds a BA from Drury University and an MA from the University of Iowa. Tim is the playwright behind The Cricket's Song, a two-act drama set in Bagnell during the construction of the Bagnell Dam. He has also written two screenplays, including Driftwood, which he is currently adapting into a novel. The White House Hotel marks his debut as a novelist. Tim now resides in Florida with his wife, Carole. They have one daughter, Christina, who serves as a chamber executive in central Florida.

