The White House Hotel – A Captivating Fictional Novel by Tim Pilkington: Brings 1930s Lake of the Ozarks to Life
This isn't your typical historical fiction. Pilkington focuses on the everyday people who shaped Lake Ozark, Missouri, showing how community forms in tough circumstances. The White House Hotel becomes the heart of their world, where friendships, rivalries, and romances play out against the backdrop of the 1930s through WWII.
The White House Hotel will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats wherever books are sold. Pre-orders will open soon.
About the Author:
Tim Pilkington, a native of Lake Ozark, Missouri, is a graduate of the School of the Osage High School. He holds a BA from Drury University and an MA from the University of Iowa. Tim is the playwright behind The Cricket's Song, a two-act drama set in Bagnell during the construction of the Bagnell Dam. He has also written two screenplays, including Driftwood, which he is currently adapting into a novel. The White House Hotel marks his debut as a novelist. Tim now resides in Florida with his wife, Carole. They have one daughter, Christina, who serves as a chamber executive in central Florida.
