PCI Express Bus Extender runs at 32GT/s for Live Insertion Testing Gen5 AI and GPU Boards

Ultraview PCIeEXT16HOT-G5 Generation 5 Live Insertion Extender Front View Ultraview PCIeEXT16HOT-G5 Generation 5 Live Insertion Extender

PCIe Gen5 Full-Height Live Insertion PCIe Extender enables rapid production testing of new 32GT/sec PCie Gen 5 AI and GPU boards

The PCIeExt16HOT-G5 is the only full-height (6”) PCIeBus Gen5 live-insertion extender capable of full 32GT/s speed in Gen5 slots, for reliable operation in all 5-64GB/sec PCIe slots.” — Dr. Joel Libove

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultraview Corp ( www.ultraviewcorp.com ). Designed to test and debug new AI accelerator and GPU boards, the PCIeExt16HOT-G5 PCI-express Live-insertion bus extender board facilitates high-volume production testing and engineering debug of PCIe Gen 5, 4, 3 and 2 boards of any data width (x16, 8, 4 or 1). Live insertion enables boards-under-test to be removed and exchanged without powering down or rebooting the system. Full 32GT/s Gen5 speed, Board-Under-Test current sensing, reporting, overcurrent indication and shutdown make the PCIeExt16HOT-G5 the most capable bus extender produced to date. Current draws up to 10A each are allowed on both the +3.3V and +12V rails enable operation with the most power-hungry AI Accelerators.The PCIeExt16HOT-G5 allows boards to be run immediately on re-insertion under Windows11TM/10 TM. Initially a board is inserted and tested, then the extender’s slot power switch is turned OFF and the board is removed, all with the system remaining running. A replacement board is then inserted, the slot power switch is turned ON, and the system can find the board, and run it. In this way, rapid production testing can be done without reboot delays. Included software also allows operation in most Linux systems. A full description is at https://www.ultraviewcorp.com/displayproduct.php?part_id=3&sub_id=3 Lubricated gold contacts in the PCIeExt16HOT-G5's top connector withstand thousands of insertions, facilitating production testing of PCIe boards. The PCIeExt16HOT-G5's 6” extension height raises boards-under-test completely out of most system chasses, for easy probing, debug, insertion and removal.Precision current sensing shunts, and instrumentation amplifiers provide real-time output voltages corresponding to the current drawn by the board-under-test, on the +3.3V, +12V and +3.3VAUX power rails. Test points with 1V/Ampere outputs are provided for all supplies, for connection to oscilloscopes, automatic test equipment, etc. For example, if a board-under-test is drawing 3.4A and 4.3A respectively, from the +3.3V and +12V power supplies, the extender's “+3.3I” and “+12I” jacks will output 3.4V and 4.3V. If the board-under-test’s +12V current draw exceeds 8A, a red “12I Overload” LED illuminates. If it is drawing more than 3.3A total on +3.3V and +3.3VAUX, the “3I Overload” LED lights. Exceeding 10A on any supply for more than 0.5 seconds will cause the extender to shut off power to the board, unless current limiting is disabled, which is sometimes necessary for high power-consumption AI accelerators.The PCIEext16HOT-G5 PCIe extender is $595 in single quantity. Delivery: Stock. Further information may be obtained at www.ultraviewcorp.com

