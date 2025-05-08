Pocket Alarm Detects and Records RF/Microwave Directed Energy Weapons, Nuclear Events, and Terrestrial Gamma Bursts

Warning and Recording device for RF/Microwave DEW, Gamma and TGF hazards Captured train of 300ns bursts of high intensity 500 MPPS 90ps microwave EM pulses, repeating 1600 times/second, as could be produced by DEWs Global database map showing locations of each significant user-uploaded EM and/or gamma event. Clicking each red symbol reveals event waveforms and measurements.

Warns of high energy RF/microwaves, as well as gamma and EMP from nuclear events, and differentiates background gamma from airborne gamma bursts

The ability to detect and record the under-researched potential threats of microwave DEWs and airborne TGFs, via a pocket unit, enables new levels of personal security and provides new research data” — Joel Libove, Ph.D.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultraview Corp’s EM/GAMMALERT is a new pocket device that warns of RF/microwave jammer and directed energy weapon deployment1 - an emerging threat speculated as a modality in “Havana Syndrome” (1,2). It also detects and records both radioactivity and EMP from nuclear events, and is believed to be the only pocket device that differentiates background gamma from lightning-caused terrestrial gamma bursts (3,4,5) that deliver high peak exposures to air passengers and crews, but are too short to be recognized by conventional radiation monitors. AI algorithms in the device categorize the threats.Designed for first responders, government and military personnel, researchers, and the public, the EM/GAMMALERT generates immediate audible and visual alarms upon detecting high-level pulsed or continuous microwaves/RF electromagnetic (EM) energy, as well as ionizing radiation (gamma and X-ray), enabling immediate evasive action. For each such event, it records detailed energy waveforms, which may then be downloaded via USB for immediate viewing on any computer and, after vetting, uploading to a global SQL database on a monitored cloud server for global AI-enhanced threat emergence recognition.Dr. Joel Libove, Ultraview president, states, “The ability to detect, accurately display, and record the recently identified, but under-researched, possible threats of microwave/RF DEWs and airborne TGFs, via a pocket-sized unit, facilitates new levels of personal security and provides heretofore unavailable research data. The user is made instantly aware, and can view and analyze quantitative event data before selectively uploading events of concern to a global server for worldwide sharing and research collaboration. These tiny inexpensive 4-ounce devices may be carried by anyone including airline passengers and crews, enabling TGBs to be recorded and catalogued to determine incidence level and estimate long-term health relevance, if any. Finally, the unit’s unique ability to concurrently record both the EM and gamma, in time-aligned format, enables gamma/EM time correlation in TGFs4,5, as well as gamma/EMP correlation in nuclear weapons deployments (6,7,8), for event classification and analysis”The EM/GAMMALERT (Patent Pending), contains four embedded wideband 0.5-10 GHz antennas to detect and alert users to CW and pulsed RF jammers and EM and DEW bursts as short as 300 nanoseconds, which, although detectable by large receivers and digitizers, are too short for characterization by prior wearable devices. While it is not known whether or not “Havana Syndrome” is caused by microwave EM sources, wide deployment of these devices may help provide an answer.Ultraview VP of Engineering Mike Ingle explains, “Designing the sub-microsecond-responding EM detectors and high dynamic range nuclear event detectors (irradiance to 300mW/cm2, energy 0.01-40 MeV) in this novel pocket device was challenging, involving a miniature CsI(Tl) scintillator and fast amplifiers. The unit’s low-power MCU and 16MB flash RAM can store up to 1000 complete sets of detected time-stamped, RF/EM and gamma flux intensity waveforms which can be downloaded into a searchable SQL database on any PC and to a monitored SQL database on a cloud server for worldwide access.”Software, including source code, is included for Windows 10/11TM and Linux.Pricing:$595 Quantity 1-5. StockSize: 5.5 x 9.2 x 1.5cm, Weight 4ozSelected references1) Foster KR, Garrett DC, Ziskin MC. Can the Microwave Auditory Effect Be "Weaponized"? Front Public Health. 2021 Dec 23;9:788613. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.788613. PMID: 35004589; PMCID: PMC8733248.2) https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies 3) Stephan, K.D.; Shmatov, M.L. Hazards to Aircraft Crews, Passengers, and Equipment from Thunderstorm-Generated X-rays and Gamma-Rays. Radiation 2021, 1, 162-173. https://doi.org/10.3390/radiation1030015 4) Pallu, M., Celestin, S., Trompier, F., & Klerlein, M. (2023). Radiation risk assessment associated with terrestrial gamma ray flashes for commercial flights. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, 128, e2022JD037569. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JD037569 5) Copeland, K, Friedberg, W., Ionizing Radiation and Radiation and Radiation Safety in Aerospace Environments, FAA Office of Aerospace Medicine, Civil Aerospace Medical Institute. May 5, 2021. https://www.faa.gov/data_research/research/med_humanfacs/oamtechreports/2020s/2021/202108 6) High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse Waveform Application Guide, CESER Technical Analysis Report, US DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, July 20237) Nominal High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) Waveforms Technical Report to Defense Threat Reduction Agency, January 2019 https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1067769.pdf 8) Pry, P.V., Nuclear EMP Attack Scenarios and Combined-Arms Cyber Warfare, Report to the Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Attack, July 2017 https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1097009.pdf

