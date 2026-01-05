Aviation Hazard Alarm Detects and Records Solar Flare Radiation and Terrestrial Gamma Flashes

Ultraview pocket-size AVIA/RAD-ALERT warns of and records solar flare and TGF radiation Global Event Map Ultraview AVIA/RAD-ALERT warns and displays airborne radiation events in real-time

Pocket AVIA/RAD-ALERT warns of solar flare neutrons and radiation and Terrestrial Gamma Bursts, both of which may pose hazard to passengers, crews, and avionics

This pocket unit provides real-time alerts, and recordings of TGBs and dangerous levels of airborne solar flare neutron flux, yielding new research data enabling improved flight routing and scheduling” — Dr. Joel Libove

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar flare events have long been implicated in transient avionics malfunctions, one of which was recently implicated in un-commanded aircraft movement resulting in injury to 15 passengers. While solar eruptions are broadly tracked at ground level, the absence of inexpensive miniaturized instruments has precluded local monitoring during most flights. The AVIA/RAD-ALERT now provides this missing data. Designed for aviation personnel, researchers, and frequent flyers, it generates real-time audible and visual alarms upon detecting high-level pulsed or continuous particle flux, such as from solar flares, and both the gamma and electromagnetic (EM) radiation from intense lightning-associated Terrestrial Gamma Bursts (TGBs), which conventional small instruments like Geiger counters cannot differentiate from harmless cosmic events. The unit also detects ionizing radiation from ground-based radioactivity, enabling immediate evasive action. For each detected event, it records detailed energy waveforms, which may then be downloaded via USB for immediate viewing on any computer and, after vetting, uploading to a global SQL database on a monitored cloud server for worldwide threat emergence recognition. If the computer is connected to the AVIA/RAD-ALERT via a USB cable during flight, each new event will immediately be displayed, in real time, via the GUI.Ultraview CEO Dr. Joel Libove, states, “The ability to detect, accurately record and display the under-researched, potential threats of airborne TGFs and real-time localized levels of solar neutron flux, in a 4-ounce pocket-sized unit, enables new research data, potentially enabling flight routing or scheduling optimization. Users are made instantly aware, and can view and analyze quantitative data before uploading events of concern to a global server for sharing and research and policy collaboration. These low-cost units may be carried by air passengers and crews, allowing TGBs and flares to be logged throughout flights to determine incidence level and estimate possible impact to health and avionics integrity. The unique ability to concurrently record EM and gamma in time-aligned format, enables time correlation in TGFs, as well as gamma/EMP correlation in nuclear weapons deployments, for classification”The AVIA/RAD-ALERT (Patent Pending), also warns of emerging ground-based threats, as it contains four wideband 0.5-10 GHz antennas to alert users to pulsed jammers and microwave directed energy weapon (DEW) bursts as short as 0.3 microseconds, which, although detectable by large digitizers, were too short for characterization by wearable devices. Wide deployment of these devices may, for example, provide an answer as to whether “Havana Syndrome” is caused by RF/Microwave DEWs.Libove explains, “achieving the extreme dynamic range required for airborne radiation and particle detection and analysis was challenging. We accomplished this task by using two radiation detectors of widely differing gains – the first being a high sensitivity CsI(Tl) scintillator optically coupled to four PIN photodiodes feeding a fast picampere-bias amplifier, and the second detector having far lower gain. The result is the ability to measure irradiance to 300mW/cm2, energy 0.01-40 MeV. The unit’s micropower MCU and 16MB flash RAM enables on-board storage of up to 1000 complete sets of detected time-stamped, gamma, neutron flux and EM intensity waveforms which can be downloaded into a searchable SQL database on any PC and to a monitored global SQL database for worldwide access.”Software, including source code, is included for Windows 10/11(TM) and Linux. https://ultraviewcorp.com/manuals/UltraviewEMGAMMALERT050225.pdf Pricing: $595 Quantity 1-5. StockSize: 5.5 x 9.2 x 1.5cm, Weight 4 ouncesTechnical contact: Joel Libove jlibove@ultraviewcorp.com cell: 925-202-1386

