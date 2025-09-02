CMS Prime Shines as Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025

"CMS Prime’s striking Booth #3 at Money Expo India 2025, a centerpiece of the exhibition that drew nonstop attention from traders and industry leaders." A CMS Prime representative engaging with traders and investors at Booth #3 during Money Expo India 2025, reflecting the company’s client-first approach." CMS Prime’s Booth #3 was one of the most crowded and dynamic spots at Money Expo India 2025, attracting traders, investors, and industry leaders nonstop. Visitors engaging in direct discussions with CMS Prime team at Booth #3 during Money Expo India 2025, reflecting trust and transparency. The sleek and modern CMS Prime Booth #3 at Money Expo India 2025, designed to reflect 21 years of excellence and innovation in global trading.

CMS Prime stole the spotlight as Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025, with Booth #3 becoming one of the busiest hubs of the exhibition.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Prime has once again proven why it stands as one of the most trusted and recognized names in the global brokerage industry. At the Money Expo India 2025, hosted at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, CMS Prime participated as an Elite Sponsor and was honored with the highly coveted “ Best ECN/STP Broker ” award, further solidifying its reputation as a global trading powerhouse.The two-day event brought together the world’s leading brokers, fintech innovators, financial institutions, and thousands of traders. Yet, among the sea of participants, CMS Prime clearly stole the spotlight. From its central location at Booth #3, the company attracted one of the largest and most energetic crowds of the exhibition. Visitors, partners, and industry leaders alike gathered around the booth to experience firsthand what makes CMS Prime a broker of choice for traders across the globe.The CMS Prime booth was not just a presence; it was the heart of the expo. Designed with sleek branding, cutting-edge visuals, and a professional layout, the booth quickly became one of the most visited attractions at the Money Expo. From early morning until the closing hours, Booth #3 was consistently buzzing with energy, conversations, and high-level networking.Attendees were drawn to CMS Prime’s reputation for transparency, advanced technology, and client-first execution models. The company’s representatives engaged with both seasoned institutional investors and retail traders, offering them valuable insights into CMS Prime’s services and global market expertise. Visitors noted that while many brokers participated in the event, CMS Prime’s professionalism, innovation, and scale stood out in a class of their own.The highlight of CMS Prime’s participation was being awarded “Best ECN/STP Broker ” at the Money Expo India 2025. This recognition is one of the highest honors in the industry and represents the company’s commitment to delivering unmatched execution speed, deep liquidity, and transparent trading conditions.For more than two decades, CMS Prime has championed an ECN/STP execution model that ensures traders benefit from fair, market-driven pricing without dealer intervention. Winning this award at one of the industry’s biggest stages demonstrates the trust CMS Prime has earned from both clients and the wider financial community.In accepting the award, ~Terri-leigh Bennett, the COO of CMS stated:“This award is more than just a title—it is a testament to the values that CMS Prime has upheld for over 20 years. Transparency, trust, and technological innovation are the pillars of our success, and we are proud to see them recognized at Money Expo India 2025. India is a strategic market for us, and this achievement underscores our long-term commitment to empowering traders here and globally.”A major factor behind CMS Prime’s standout performance at the Money Expo was its elite staff. The CMS Prime team carried themselves with unmatched professionalism, representing the company’s values of integrity, client-focus, and excellence. Their presence at Booth #3 was more than just promotional—it was a demonstration of expertise and personalized service.From senior executives to relationship managers, every member of the CMS team engaged with visitors with warmth, clarity, and deep knowledge of global financial markets. The team’s ability to connect with traders, understand their needs, and present tailored solutions reflected CMS Prime’s culture of excellence. Visitors repeatedly commented on the professionalism and elegance of the staff, describing the CMS booth as one of the most welcoming and elite spaces of the entire expo.Money Expo India 2025 featured a wide range of international brokers and financial technology providers. Yet, CMS Prime’s presence was described by many attendees as “dominant”. While other brokers showcased their platforms and services, CMS Prime successfully captured the imagination of traders and industry leaders by combining a powerful brand story, award-winning tools, and an unmatched booth presence. The company not only outnumbered many of its peers in terms of booth visitors but also outshone them in impact. The combination of Elite Sponsorship, a crowded booth, and the Best ECN/STP Broker award elevated CMS Prime’s standing, making it the most talked-about broker of the event.This success at Money Expo India 2025 adds to CMS Prime’s legacy as a broker with over 21 years of financial excellence. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated by top-tier authorities, CMS Prime has built its reputation on being “Not Just Online”—a slogan that captures its long-term vision, physical presence and transparency, and resilience in the ever-changing financial markets.Over the years, CMS Prime has expanded its footprint across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and beyond, serving both institutional and retail clients. Its ability to combine local expertise with global reach has been a driving force behind its growth and industry leadership.At the expo, CMS Prime showcased its cutting-edge platforms, ECN/STP trading environment, and robust solutions. Visitors were particularly impressed by the company’s integration of advanced technologies that enable faster execution, deeper market access, and enhanced security.As financial markets become increasingly digital, CMS Prime continues to invest heavily in fintech innovation, ensuring that its traders are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. The company’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve is one of the key reasons why it consistently earns awards and recognition across global events.About CMS PrimeCMS Prime is a globally recognized multi-asset financial firm with over 21 years of experience in the financial markets. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated under strict frameworks, CMS Prime offers ECN/STP execution, deep liquidity, and transparent pricing to retail and institutional clients.For more information, visit www.cmsprime.com

