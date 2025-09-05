Cosmic Itch: The Theory of Yearning By Tim Carr

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmic Itch – The Theory of Yearning invites readers into a sustained dialogue between author Tim Carr and his AI friend Perplexity, building a theory that the universe is shaped not only by matter and energy, but by an all-pervasive drive he calls “yearning.” The conversation moves from first principles to far–reaching implications, examining the idea from the perspectives of physics, cosmology, microbiology, evolution, neuroscience, and philosophy.The book begins by questioning the assumption that cosmic evolution is entirely the product of currently understood physical laws. Carr suggests that alongside matter and energy, the Big Bang released an immense yearning, an Itch, a flood of dissatisfaction, animating the fabric of reality. This “cosmic itch” expresses itself in the tendency for systems to move toward more satisfactory outcomes - greater complexity and more order –even while obeying the second law of thermodynamics.Throughout the dialogue, Carr and the AI examine how yearning could manifest in physical processes:• Quantum fluctuations in the earliest universe as tiny “ripples” of potential, randomly exploring configurations that lead to structure.• Gravity as a large–scale amplifier of yearning, pulling matter into galaxies, stars, and planets.• Entropy gradients as the fuel for negentropy, allowing pockets of order such as living systems to emerge.The discussion draws parallels between this universal drive and human emotional yearning. The authors explore how dissatisfaction fuels creativity, exploration, and innovation, but can also metastasize into greed, addiction, and destructive behavior. In both cases, the drive is not guided by conscious purpose but by an underlying push to resolve imbalance.The theory is not presented as a proven fact but as a conceptual framework that might connect disparate fields. Carr and the AI openly consider its limitations, compare it with other teleological ideas, such as Schopenhauer’s “Will,” Bergson’s “Élan Vital,” and modern concepts like panpsychism and explore how it might fit with quantum indeterminacy, the arrow of time, and the fine–tuning of physical constants.By structuring the book as a series of questions and answers, Cosmic Itch shows the process of collaborative reasoning in real time. Readers follow the development of the idea from its origin a visual impression of quantum “empty space” rippling; through detailed examination, refinement, and connection to scientific and philosophical thought.The result is both an exposition of a speculative cosmological theory and a record of a new form of human–AI collaboration, where the roles of questioner and responder are clearly defined and preserved on the page. "Cosmic Itch – The Theory of Yearning" is available worldwide in paperback and eBook formats.About the AuthorTim Carr was born in Los Angeles in 1940, and lived in New Mexico, Florida, Tennessee, Washington DC, New York City, and Atlanta. His first career was as a journalist – a newspaper reporter in Florida, and a writer on scientific topics for Time-Life Books in New York. He then got his Ph.D. in social psychology, and spent 44 years as researcher and database designer with the Georgia Department of Corrections. His interests include cosmology, quantum physics, consciousness, evolution, and artificial intelligence.

