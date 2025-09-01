Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale makes its final stop in Shenzhen

MACAU, September 1 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and presented by the Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., the “Hong Kong and Macao Visual Art Biennale 2024” (Shenzhen) is held from 29 August to 21 September at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning. Representatives of the Cultural Affairs Bureau and participating Macao artists attended the opening ceremony and exchange activities.

This year’s touring exhibition is held in Hangzhou, Nanjing, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen from 2024 to 2025. The first four stops were successfully held, attracting over 150,000 visitors, which were well-received by local residents and tourists. The final stop of the exhibition is now open in Shenzhen, designated by the UNESCO as the “City of Design”, highlighting with the cultural characteristics and artistic language of Hong Kong and Macao.

In addition, in order to foster exchanges and collaboration between artists and industries from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, the organisers specially arranged the participation of artists and exhibition staff to visit the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, and the Pingshan Art Museum for further exchanges. Participating Macao artists said that they have benefited a lot from the fruitful exchange and interactions with artists and art enthusiasts from various regions.

Since its first edition in 2008, the “Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” has become an important link for the art communities between Hong Kong, Macao and Mainland China, and a major event for cultural exchanges. Themed “Integration and Dialogue”, this edition covers visual arts, intangible cultural heritage and design, technological innovation, and social design, among others. The Macao’s exhibition section is themed “Not Macao, But Named Macao”, featuring a variety of creative art forms including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, photography, mixed media, video, digital dynamic images, installations and spaces for immersive experiences. The exhibition features 30 pieces/sets of contemporary artworks by ten participating local artists, including Cai Guo Jie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit and Xie Yun, revealing the artists’ emotional ties and connections with “Macao” that are distant yet intimate, unfamiliar yet indispensable.