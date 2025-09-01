Landmarks Illuminated Red, White, and Blue for Labor Day
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 17 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, white, and blue in honor of Labor Day.
“The hardworking men and women of labor are the backbone of New York – and today we honor their daily contributions that keep our state moving forward,” Governor Hochul said. “As Governor, I remain committed to supporting union workers and ensuring all New Yorkers are laboring under the safest conditions with the benefits they need and deserve.”
The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Labor Day include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
