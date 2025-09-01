Landmarks Illuminated Red, White, and Blue for Labor Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 17 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, white, and blue in honor of Labor Day.

“The hardworking men and women of labor are the backbone of New York – and today we honor their daily contributions that keep our state moving forward,” Governor Hochul said. “As Governor, I remain committed to supporting union workers and ensuring all New Yorkers are laboring under the safest conditions with the benefits they need and deserve.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Labor Day include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park



