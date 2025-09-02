Exergen Appoints Paula McGrane as New European Commercial Director to Support Growth and Adoption 

Paula McGrane joins Exergen as Commercial Director for Europe with extensive medical sales and strategic business planning and experience.

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of non-invasive temperature measurement technology, appoints Paula McGrane as Commercial Director for Europe. Starting in September, she will be instrumental in European sales and marketing support for our award-winning FDA and CE approved Temporal Artery Thermometers and launching TempoTherm Temporal Artery Thermometer for consumers.Changing the Way Europe Takes TemperaturesPaula McGrane joins Exergen with extensive medical sales and strategic business planning and experience. Most recently she was the EMEA Advanced Wound Care Business Leader at Solventum (Previously 3M Healthcare) and was responsible for their strategy across EMEA. She has also held senior positions at KCI Medical. In this new role she will be responsible for sales and marketing as well as supporting existing distributors and expanding Exergen’s distributor network to new countries in this region.Supporting Exergen’s Growing European FootprintIn 2024, Exergen opened its new European office to be a fulfillment center in Eindhoven, The Netherlands strengthening its presence in Europe. This office supports its growing network of distributors and customers across hospitals and clinics throughout the region, ensuring improved service, faster response times, and direct access to temporal artery thermometers."We have exceptional leadership driving growth in China, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe was an early adapter of our technology and has given us a strong presence in Turkey, Benelux, the Nordics and Ireland. We recognized that it was high time we focused on the broader region,” said Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation. “With Paula McGrane joining as our European Commercial Director, we are poised to deepen our engagements in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria. In addition, she will be responsible for Eastern Europe. Paula's expertise and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to expand to help us change the way world takes temperature, especially in Europe."“I’m very excited to be joining Exergen as European Commercial Director. The company’s dedication to precision, innovation, and global transformation resonates deeply with my own values. This role brings together everything I’m passionate about—strategic growth, meaningful collaboration, and improving patient care. I’m eager to work alongside our talented teams and partners to expand Exergen’s presence across Europe and help shape the way the world takes temperature,” said Paula McGrane, Commercial Director Exergen Europe.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.Exergen P/N 850507

