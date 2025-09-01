Award-Winning CMS Prime Named Best ECN/STP Broker at Money Expo India 2025

CMS On Stage as the Best ECN/STP Broker Best ECN/STP Broker - CMS Prime CMS Prime's team at the Money EXPO India welcoming and greeting traders in Mumbai. A packed crowd at the CMS Prime booth during Money Expo India 2025, where CMS showcased its cutting-edge trading solutions and celebrated winning the Best ECN/STP Broker award. The CMS Prime team standing proud at Money Expo India 2025 after being awarded Best ECN/STP Broker, showcasing unity, professionalism, and global excellence.

Recognized for world-class execution and client trust, CMS Prime wins Best ECN/STP Broker at Money Expo India 2025.

Winning the Best ECN/STP Broker award at Money Expo India 2025 is a proud milestone for CMS Prime, reflecting our dedication to transparency, innovation, and world-class trading for clients worldwide.” — Terri-leigh Bennett - COO of CMS Prime

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Prime has been awarded “The Best ECN/STP Broker” at the prestigious Money Expo India 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai. This recognition cements CMS Prime’s position as a leading global brokerage, delivering exceptional technology, transparent trading conditions, and unmatched client support.The two-day event brought together some of the biggest names in the financial industry, attracting thousands of traders, investors, and financial professionals. CMS Prime’s participation stood out as a dominant force at the exhibition, with a large and engaging presence that showcased its cutting-edge trading solutions, newly launched services, and commitment to empowering traders worldwide.Throughout the exhibition, CMS Prime’s team connected with industry leaders, partners, and traders from across India and beyond. The company highlighted its state-of-the-art ECN/STP execution model, technology, and innovative platforms that are redefining the retail trading experience.Winning “The Best ECN/STP Broker” is not only a recognition of CMS Prime’s success in India but also a testament to its global reputation built over 21+ years. The award reflects CMS Prime’s relentless drive to deliver transparency, trust, and technological excellence to its clients and partners across the world.Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Nidal Hadi, the CEO of CMS Prime said:“This award is a proud milestone for CMS Prime. India is a key market in our global expansion, and our success at Money Expo 2025 demonstrates our strong commitment to providing the best trading tools for our clients. We thank the organizers, our partners, and all those who visited our booth for making this event such a great success.”CMS Prime looks forward to continuing its expansion in India and other key markets, building on its strong foundations as a trusted, client-first broker with global reach and local expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.