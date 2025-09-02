Grand Junction Dental Assistant School to Launch During September

Grand Junction Dental Assistant School Jolley Smiles

Grand Junction Dental Assistant School opens Sept 2025 with hands-on training, preparing students for careers in dentistry.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new opportunity for aspiring dental professionals is arriving in Colorado’s Western Slope. Grand Junction Dental Assistant School will officially open this September, offering a 12-week dental assistant training program designed to prepare students for immediate careers in the dental field.The school is conveniently located at 601 28 1/4 Rd, Suite E, Grand Junction, CO 81506, giving students access to hands-on learning in a professional dental office environment.Hands-On Learning in a Real Dental OfficeThroughout the 12-week program, students will split time between classroom instruction and practical labs inside Jolley Smiles . The curriculum covers dental anatomy and radiography, chairside assisting with instruments and procedures, sterilization and infection control protocols, patient recordkeeping and digital charting and administrative tasks such as billing, coding, and scheduling.The program concludes with an 80-hour externship, where students work under the guidance of experienced dental professionals, giving them confidence and hands-on knowledge to step directly into their careers.Debt-Free Pathway to a Career in DentistryUnlike traditional programs that can take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars, Grand Junction Dental Assistant School emphasizes accessibility. Students have the option to pay tuition in full or set up flexible payment plans, ensuring they can graduate debt-free and job-ready in just a few months.Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam, administered by the Dental Assisting National Board, opening the door to employment opportunities across Colorado and beyond.“It’s an honor to bring this opportunity to Grand Junction,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “We believe education should be practical, affordable, and directly tied to career success—and this program is a reflection of that mission.”Learn more about the program and how to enroll here . Space is limited.About Grand Junction Dental Assistant SchoolGrand Junction Dental Assistant School offers an accelerated, hands-on 12-week program designed to train students for careers in dental assisting. By combining classroom instruction, in-office labs, and externship experience, the school equips students with the skills and confidence to enter the workforce debt-free.About Jolley SmilesWith locations throughout Western Colorado, Jolley Smiles is committed to providing personalized, compassionate orthodontic and dental care. Their experienced team is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles in a welcoming environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with dental and medical offices nationwide to bring affordable, hands-on healthcare training to local communities. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses across the U.S., helping over 6,000 students each year graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in allied healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.