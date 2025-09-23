Louisville Medical Assistant School Announces Fall 2025 Opening

Louisville Medical Assistant School Our Family Direct Primary Care

Louisville Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location this fall.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisville Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location this fall. Aspiring medical professionals in Louisville, Kentucky have access to a new allied healthcare option: an 18-week medical assistant program that provides in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 1169 Eastern Pkwy, Suite 2358, Louisville, KY 40217, the school aims to prepare students with the skills and certifications needed to begin meaningful careers in healthcare.“We’re proud to bring a program to Louisville that allows students to graduate debt-free and ready to step into an essential healthcare role,” said Holly Capuano, Program Manager of Louisville Medical Assistant School.Louisville’s newest medical assistant school prepares students to work alongside physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals through a curriculum built on practical, hands-on experience. Students complete classroom learning, lab sessions, and an 80-hour externship, gaining valuable training under the guidance of experienced medical providers.The school’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare training accessible while helping students avoid the heavy burden of student debt. Louisville Medical Assistant School offers flexible tuition options, giving students the choice to pay in full, select from pre-set plans, or work with the school to develop a custom payment plan tailored to their needs.By attending Louisville Medical Assistant School, students gain skills in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, phlebotomy, and patient care, including intake, vital signs, communication, and medication management. They also train on administrative essentials such as billing and coding, electronic medical records, and office management.“We’re excited to bring our student-focused model to Louisville,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer at Zollege . “By offering hands-on training in real healthcare settings, we’re preparing students to succeed in today’s medical field and helping local employers meet rising workforce demands.”Graduates of Louisville Medical Assistant School are prepared to pursue employment in outpatient clinics, hospitals, research facilities, and other healthcare organizations across the community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available for the inaugural fall session. Interested students are encouraged to apply early to reserve their place.About Louisville Medical Assistant SchoolLouisville Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare professionals on the skills and certifications they need to become medical assistants. Students are prepared for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Graduates earn their CCMA certificate, a program completion certificate, and a BLS (CPR) card.Louisville Medical Assistant School is located at 1169 Eastern Pkwy, Suite 2358, Louisville, KY 40217.About Our Family Direct Primary Care Students at Louisville Medical Assistant School will train at Our Family Direct Primary Care, a locally rooted practice dedicated to accessible, patient-centered care. The clinic’s direct primary care model allows for personalized attention, stronger patient relationships, and improved healthcare outcomes. Their team is committed to providing high-quality care to families across Louisville in a welcoming and supportive environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was created to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Today, Zollege partners with local doctors and healthcare providers to operate more than 140 campuses nationwide. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and launch careers in medical and dental fields thanks to Zollege’s accessible, hands-on training programs.

