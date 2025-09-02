Grand Junction Medical Assistant School Launching September 2025

Grand Junction Medical Assistant School logo Skin Addict School of Aesthetics

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Junction Medical Assistant School is pleased to announce the opening of its new campus this September. Aspiring healthcare professionals in Grand Junction, Colorado will soon have the opportunity to enter the medical field through an accelerated program that blends classroom instruction with in-person clinical training. Conveniently located at 145 N 4th St, Grand Junction, CO, the school is committed to preparing students with the knowledge and hands-on experience they need to build lasting careers in healthcare.“Our program helps students gain the skills they need to succeed, while also providing the local medical community with trained professionals ready to make a difference,” said Holly Capuano, Grand Junction Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Colorado’s newest medical assistant program emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and practical experience. Students complete onsite training in a real clinic and participate in an externship where they work directly with medical professionals. The accelerated curriculum ensures graduates are career-ready in just a few months, offering a faster, more affordable alternative to traditional programs.The program also provides flexible tuition options, helping students avoid student debt while saving thousands of dollars compared to conventional college paths. With both clinical and administrative coursework, graduates are equipped for a variety of roles in the healthcare sector.Students gain experience in patient care, medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, administering medications, and laboratory procedures. They also receive training in administrative responsibilities such as billing, coding, and maintaining electronic health records—skills that prepare them for both the front and back office.“It’s exciting to introduce this program to the Grand Junction community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By making education more affordable and hands-on, we’re offering students a direct pathway into a rewarding healthcare career.”Upon completion, graduates of Grand Junction Medical Assistant School will be prepared to seek employment in hospitals, physician practices, and specialty clinics across western Colorado.Learn more about the program and how to apply here . Seats are limited.About Grand Junction Medical Assistant SchoolGrand Junction Medical Assistant School offers accelerated, hands-on training for students pursuing careers in the healthcare field. The program equips graduates with the skills and certification needed to enter the workforce quickly and with confidence.Grand Junction Medical Assistant School is located at 145 N 4th St, Grand Junction, CO.About Skin Addict School of Aesthetics Skin Addict School of Aesthetics is dedicated to providing comprehensive, hands-on training in aesthetics and skincare. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the school helps students build successful careers in the beauty and wellness industry. Their partnership with Zollege reflects their shared commitment to advancing accessible, high-quality education in healthcare and aesthetics.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with medical and dental practices nationwide to provide affordable and practical career training programs. With more than 140 campuses across the country, Zollege helps over 6,000 students each year graduate debt-free and begin successful careers in healthcare.

