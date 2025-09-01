DANUTE DEBNEY SHAW SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Danute Debney Shaw will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danute Debney Shaw, Managing Director and Consultant for CelaPhontus LLC. Author, International Speaker/Decision Strategist, and Attorney was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Danute Debney Shaw will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Danute as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With 30 years of experience in management, organization, and law across a diverse range of industries—including broadcasting, corporate, government, aviation, and non-profit, Ms. Debney Shaw brings a wealth of expertise to her role. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she founded CelaPhontus, LLC, which specializes in developing innovative strategies for leadership, management, and professional and personal growth. Renowned for her vision, insight, and creative decision-making, Ms. Debney Shaw provides training and consultation services across the U.S. and England. Her broad background and integrated skill sets enable her to offer unique, out-of-the-box solutions to complex challenges.Ms. Debney Shaw's diverse career, which spans multiple industries and locations, highlights her adaptability and versatility. She began her professional journey as a network operations supervisor and later as a unit manager for a prominent broadcasting corporation in New York City. While attending law school, she contributed to developing documentation content for a quarterly report for a homeless health and human services organization in Los Angeles. Ms.Debney Shaw gained valuable experience as a law clerk/judicial assistant in Bankruptcy Law within the federal courts. She went on to serve as a contracts negotiator for a major airline in San Francisco, managing both domestic and international agreements. In Washington, D.C., she worked with a financial services law firm and continues to periodically serve as a discovery attorney on large litigations, government investigations, and mergers and acquisitions for prominent law firms in Washington, D.C., and New York.Before embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Debney Shaw earned a B.A. in Broadcast Communications, minoring in Psychology from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. She then pursued her Juris Doctor degree at the University of West Los Angeles School of Law in Inglewood, CA. Demonstrating her commitment to continuous learning and professional development, she secured a prestigious externship with former Chief Judge Terry Hatter of the Central District Court in California.Throughout her rich and diverse career, Ms. Debney Shaw has received awards and accolades and has been widely recognized for her accomplishments. Last year she was awarded IAOTP's Top International Speaker, Author & Decision Strategist of the Year for 2024. This year, she was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year. Ms. Debney Shaw was also recognized in Marquis Who's Who 2024/2025 Her notable honors include the "Most Inspiring Employee" award from United Airlines Maintenance Services Division in 2005, the University of West Los Angeles Graduating Class Representative Outstanding Service Award in 1996, and membership in the Psi Chi Honor Society in Psychology during her time at Marquette University.Ms. Debney Shaw is also an accomplished author. In March 2020, she published How The Tin Man Found His Brain – One Attorney's Path for Perceptual Development through Balboa Press, which earned the International Impact Book Award in the Self-Help category in 2024. She also authored the article Global Forums: A Potential Resource for Young Lawyers' Domestic Practice, published in the ABA Business Law – Young Lawyers Electronic Newsletter in July/August 2012.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Debney Shaw engages with several organizations, including the Arts Club of Washington in Washington, D.C., the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (Washington, D.C. Branch), the Delta Theta Phi National Law Fraternity, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies – an international policy institution. She has served as Vice-Chair of the Alternate Dispute Resolution Section for the Barristers Club of the City Bar Association in San Francisco and as a volunteer business mentor for CEO Women, helping immigrant women achieve financial independence. Additionally, she was a local community facilitator for the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and has recently become an advisory board member for an animal rescue organization.Looking back, Ms. Debney Shaw attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, mentors along the way, and her experience surviving cancer. But, first and foremost, the fundamental and formative influence of her family, who overcame monumental obstacles in their lives. When not working, she enjoys traveling, reading, music, and art. Her next book, "The Five Lives of Agnieszka" will be published by Balboa Press in 2025.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PjfM0FcXvU&t=1s For more information, please visit: www.CelaPhontus.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.