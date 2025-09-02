Construction Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Construction Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Construction Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth?

The market size for cybersecurity in construction has been expanding significantly in past years. Its size is predicted to increase from $5.82 billion in 2024 to $7.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The rise during the historical period can be attributed to several factors such as the increased digitalization of construction procedures, a higher dependency on cloud-based project management platforms, a spike in cyberattacks on infrastructure schemes, a broadening usage of smart devices and sensors at construction locations, and heightened regulatory necessities for data safeguarding.

In the coming years, the construction cybersecurity market is predicted to witness remarkable growth, potentially reaching $15.22 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is likely due to the worldwide expansion of smart city initiatives, increased government funding in robust infrastructure, a rise in requirements for cybersecurity adherence in construction contracts, broader integration of 5G in construction processes, and heightened cyber risks due to rising geopolitical unrest. The key trends observed during this forecast period are reflected in the improved cybersecurity solutions designed for construction settings, the use of blockchain for secure data transfer and project affirmation, the inclusion of machine learning for risk detection in construction networks, the implementation of zero-trust architecture in operational technology infrastructures, and the emergence of secure internet of things ecosystems particularly for construction sites.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Construction Cybersecurity Market?

The construction cybersecurity market's growth is projected to skyrocket in response to the increasing instances of ransomware and phishing attacks. Ransomware and phishing attacks are nefarious cyber threats, with ransomware encrypting user data for ransom and phishing deceptively compelling people into sharing confidential data. Cybercriminals are continually enhancing their social engineering tactics to effectively manipulate human behaviour, resulting in a drastic upsurge in ransomware and phishing attacks as people are easily fooled into activating harmful links or revealing sensitive information. The significant role of construction cybersecurity involves implementing solid protective actions, overseeing digital structures, and improving organizational ability to withstand unauthorized access and potential data breach. In June 2025, data from Ascendant Technologies Inc., an American IT service firm, indicated a 23% increase in cybersecurity threats within the construction industry over the preceding year. With phishing, ransomware, and data breaches posing severe risks, industry losses could potentially escalate to $1.2 trillion by 2025. Consequently, the mounting incidents of ransomware and phishing attacks are fuelling the expansion of the construction cybersecurity market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Construction Cybersecurity Market?

Major players in the Construction Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Fortinet Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Construction Cybersecurity Market?

Dominant organizations within the construction cybersecurity market are prioritizing the creation of progressive solutions such as artificial intelligence-enhanced smart building platforms. These platforms aim to improve elements of operation such as visibility, security, and overall efficiency in contemporary building infrastructures. An intelligent building platform supported by AI, is a digital system that coalesces building structures using AI and allowing for real-time analysis, remote supervisions, proactive servicing, and upgraded cybersecurity safeguards. For example, Honeywell International Inc., a tech and manufacturing firm based in the US, introduced an AI-run building management system called Connected Solutions in June 2025. This platform amalgamates essential building software, systems, and devices into a singular interface for optimizing operation. Constructed on Honeywell Forge, the platform employs an expedited AI-assisted installation process, yielding real-time information, remote monitoring, prompts for predictive maintenance, fortified encryption for cybersecurity, and tools for energy management contributing to carbon reduction.

How Is The Construction Cybersecurity Market Segmented?

The construction cybersecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Identity And Access Management

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SME)

4) By Application: Smart Building Protection, Project Data Safety, Remote Operations, BIM System Protection, Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT)

5) By End-User Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Network Security: Firewalls, Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems (IDPS), Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Network Access Control (NAC)

2) By Endpoint Security: Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR), Mobile Device Security, Antivirus Or Antimalware, Application Control

3) By Cloud Security: Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB), Secure Web Gateways, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

4) By Identity and Access Management (IAM): Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Single Sign-On (SSO), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Construction Cybersecurity Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list as the largest region in the global construction cybersecurity market, and it is forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

