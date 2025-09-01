Sofema Online Expands Portfolio with New Courses, Regulatory Updates, and Specialized Exams

Sofema Online Expands the Training Portfolio

Sofema Online adds 20+ new aviation courses, regulatory updates, and exams in 2025, supporting compliance and professional development.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online ( SOL ), a provider of regulatory and vocational e-learning for the aviation industry, has announced the addition of more than 20 new courses, regulatory updates, and specialised exams over the past four months. These developments reflect the platform’s continued responsiveness to industry requirements and its role in supporting professionals with accessible, current training opportunities.New CoursesSOL has released several training programs addressing current and emerging topics:Part 145 Cybersecurity Foundation (0.5 Days) – Baseline awareness for maintenance organisations (Aug 2025).EASA to UK CAA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations – Differences (1 Day) – Training for professionals managing cross-border approvals (Aug 2025).Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for Part 21 (2 Days) – Focused program for engineering and design compliance (Jun 2025).Part-CAMO Information & Cybersecurity Implementation – Advanced training on safety and data security in continuing airworthiness (Jun 2025).Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part IS Implementation – Training aligned with EU Regulation 2023/203 (Jun 2025).ATA 300 Packaging Aviation Parts and Materials (1 Day) – Practical instruction for supply chain and logistics compliance (May 2025).Regulatory UpdatesTo help professionals maintain compliance, SOL has introduced:EASA Regulatory Update 2025 covering Parts M, CAMO, 145, and 21 (Aug 2025).Updates to Competency-Based Dangerous Goods Training (DG) for flight crew, cabin crew, ground staff, warehouse teams, and screening personnel (May–Jul 2025).Enhanced content for Part 147 and Part 66 Regulatory Training, including practical instructors, assessors, MTOE/TNA development, and combined reviews (Jun–Jul 2025).ExamsExpanded opportunities for certification now include the UK CAA Module 9 Exam, supporting the pathway to UK CAA Part-66 certification (Jul 2025).Reliability and SafetyAddressing the need for cost-efficient maintenance solutions, SOL has introduced an updated Reliability Program Essentials (1 Day) course (Aug 2025), offering practical tools to optimise reliability and manage maintenance costs.About Sofema OnlineWith a portfolio of more than 400 courses, packages, and diplomas, Sofema Online is an independent provider of aviation e-learning solutions. The platform focuses on delivering training designed to support regulatory compliance, professional development, and organisational performance.

