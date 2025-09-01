CKG and CyberproAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Cyber Training Solutions

Cympire Next Generation Cyber Range CKG Cyber Training CyberproAI Logo

New partnership to deliver adaptive, scalable, and high-impact cyber training solutions for governments, critical infrastructure, and enterprises worldwide.

By joining forces with CyberproAI and its Cympire platform, we’re combining our operational expertise with an AI-powered range that mirrors today’s most complex threat environments.” — Richard Berthao, President, CKG

NORTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberspace Knowledge Group (CKG) , a leader in real-world military-grade cyber exercise design and facilitation, and CyberproAI , a global provider of AI-powered cyber simulation technologies, today announced a new partnership to deliver adaptive, scalable, and high-impact cyber training solutions for governments, critical infrastructure, and enterprises worldwide.A Partnership Built on StrengthsFor over a decade, CKG members have designed and facilitated large-scale cyber exercises with the U.S. National Guard and state-level agencies. By combining this proven expertise with CyberproAI’s flagship platform, Cympire , the partnership provides organizations with a complete, turnkey training solution. From tabletop exercises to full keyboard engagements.Why This Partnership Matters• AI + Human Expertise: CyberproAI’s Cympire cyber range delivers hyper-realistic virtual environments, while CKG brings unmatched operational facilitation for effective, measurable outcomes.• Built for Real-World Threats: From ransomware to supply chain compromises to executive-level crisis response, the joint solution enables organizations to simulate, respond, and strengthen resilience against modern threats.• Scalable and Ready: CKG’s methodology is already integrated with Cympire, ensuring organizations can immediately benefit without long implementation cycles.“At CKG, we’ve spent years designing exercises that prepare teams for the toughest challenges,” said Richard Berthao, President, CKG. “By joining forces with CyberproAI and its Cympire platform, we’re combining our operational expertise with an AI-powered range that mirrors today’s most complex threat environments.”“This partnership is about realism, adaptability, and impact,” said Oron Mincha, GM North America, CyberproAI. “Together with CKG, and powered by Cympire, we are bringing national-grade cyber training capabilities to every organization that needs to be resilient in the face of evolving threats.”---About Cyberspace Knowledge Group (CKG)CKG specializes in the design, facilitation, and delivery of cyber exercises for government, military, and private sector clients. Its team of proven practitioners, with over a decade of experience leading National Guard and state-level drills, delivers scenario-driven training that ensures organizations are ready for real-world cyber challenges.About CyberproAICyberproAI is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, specializing in developing Cyber Academies and advanced simulation platforms like Cympire. With a mission to empower individuals and organizations, CyberproAI delivers innovative solutions to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security.About CympireCympire, by CyberproAI, is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain.

