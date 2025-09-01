WR Logistics Appoints Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany

Experienced logistics leader to drive WR Logistics’ operations and growth in Germany, supporting industrial clients and global expansion.

Marc’s deep experience in project logistics, client management, and industrial transport planning makes him a strong addition to our regional leadership team.” — Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WR Logistics , a provider of project logistics solutions for large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany. His appointment strengthens WR Logistics’ leadership capacity in a key European market and supports the company’s continued expansion.Based in Germany, Mr. Fischborn will be responsible for WR Logistics’ operations across the country, leading project delivery and customer engagement across industries such as engineering, manufacturing, petrochemicals, and energy. He will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients, expanding the company’s presence across the German market, and developing strong ties with the rapidly expanding WR Logistics network. His role also includes strengthening connections between Germany and key overseas markets served by WR Logistics, including the Middle East, CIS, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.Mr. Fischborn brings nearly two decades of international logistics experience, with a track record spanning operational, commercial, and leadership roles. His career includes senior positions at thyssenkrupp Uhde, Fracht AG, Antwerp Global Shipping, and DAKO Worldwide Transport, where he led the development of complex transport solutions for large-scale industrial projects.“WR Logistics is built on precision, discipline, and operational control, which aligns closely with my approach to project logistics,” said Marc Fischborn. “My focus will be on delivering dependable outcomes for industrial clients and strengthening Germany’s role as a key hub within WR’s global network.”Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding, commented: “Marc’s deep experience in project logistics, client management, and industrial transport planning makes him a strong addition to our regional leadership team. His appointment reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and tailored service across the markets we serve.”WR Logistics is a precision-led logistics provider delivering engineered transport solutions for complex global projects. The company offers integrated services across project logistics, heavy lift, and freight forwarding operations. Built for complexity and designed for execution, WR Logistics operates across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.For more information, visit: https://www.wr.group

