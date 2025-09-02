Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market to Reach USD $3270.85 Billion by 2029 at 6.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for concrete block and brick manufacturing has seen significant growth. An increase in value from $2,405.19 billion in 2024 to $2,564.70 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trend in the historical period can be linked to several factors including government affordable housing initiatives, industrial growth in emerging regions, enhancement of transport infrastructure, an uptick in rebuilding and refurbishment projects, and heightened demand for building materials that are both durable and fire-resistant.

The market size for concrete block and brick manufacturing is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. It is estimated to reach a value of $3,270.85 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This surge in the forecast period is due to factors such as urbanization and population increase, rise in residential building projects, growth of commercial infrastructure, increased public infrastructure spending, and initiatives for the development of smart cities. Within the forecast period, key trends arising include the automation of block production, utilization of 3D printing within the construction sector, the application of advanced curing techniques for expedited production, the integration of robotics and AI into manufacturing procedures, and innovation in mold design for increased aesthetic appeal.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market?

The surge in commercial infrastructure construction is projected to stimulate the growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing industry. Commercial infrastructure, which encompasses the major physical systems and structures powering business activities and economic development, is seeing an uptick in construction due to swift urbanization. This prompts a necessity for more office areas, retail sites, and associated amenities to cater to expanding urban populations. The vital role of concrete blocks and bricks in commercial infrastructures stems from their robust durability, providing dependable structural stability and reducing long-term maintenance costs. For example, in July 2025, the Census Bureau, a government entity in the U.S., indicated that the seasonally adjusted annual rate for public construction spending was approximately $511.6 billion in May, a slight increase of 0.1% compared to April's revised estimate of $511.3 billion. Consequently, the proliferation of commercial infrastructure construction is propelling the expansion of the concrete block and brick manufacturing industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Industry?

Major players in the Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• CRH Plc

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Boral Ltd.

• Oldcastle APG Inc.

• Xella Group

• Acme Brick Company

• Brickworks Limited

• Belgard

• Brampton Brick Limited

• Midwest Block and Brick

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In The Globe?

Significant businesses in the concrete block and brick manufacturing market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions like sustainable blocks. These solutions are aimed at enhancing indoor air quality and fostering healthier living conditions. Designed with a keen focus on environmental friendliness and resource efficiency, sustainable blocks utilize materials and procedures that minimise ecological damage. Star Cement Limited, a firm based in India, launched Star AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks in June 2025 to exemplify this trend. These are manufactured in a sophisticated, fully automated facility, with PLC controls and integrated network systems that guarantee high production effectiveness and precision. The automation further ensures efficient packing, transferring, and direct loading into transport vehicles, culminating in swift and dependable delivery.

What Segments Are Covered In The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Report?

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Block, Brick

2) By Raw Material: Cement, Aggregates, Water, Additives And Admixtures, Fly Ash

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers, E-Commerce Platforms, Retail Stores, Contractor Supply Stores

4) By Application: Structural, Hardscaping, Siding Fireplace, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Industrial Applications, Landscaping And Architectural Projects

Subsegments:

1) By Block: Hollow Blocks, Solid Blocks, Paving Blocks, Retaining Wall Blocks, Fly Ash Blocks

2) By Brick: Clay Bricks, Concrete Bricks, Sand Lime Bricks, Engineering Bricks, Fire Bricks

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, the concrete block and brick manufacturing market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The report for the global market in 2025 forecasts its growth trajectory. The report encompassed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

