Cobalt Software Introduces Modern Banquets & Events Management as Part of Its All-in-One Platform

While legacy systems offered banquet tools, they often lacked the depth and flexibility clubs needed to manage events efficiently” — Mitch Little, VP of Product Development at Cobalt

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobalt Software, a rising force in club management technology, has announced the release of its Banquets & Events Module - purpose-built to help private clubs streamline event planning, logistics, and member engagement seamlessly within Cobalt’s comprehensive, cloud-based club management system Developed in collaboration with club professionals, the module addresses a long-standing gap in the industry: the lack of a truly purpose-built tool for managing events from space booking through post-event billing, all as a native part of a complete club platform.“While legacy systems offered banquet tools, they often lacked the depth and flexibility clubs needed to manage events efficiently,” said Mitch Little, VP of Product Development at Cobalt. “As a result, many clubs ended up relying on spreadsheets or third-party banquet software that sat outside their core systems. We built this module to change that—to give clubs a solution that is purpose-built, seamlessly connected, and part of the Cobalt ecosystem.”Key functionality includes:• End-to-End Event Lifecycle Tracking – Plan and manage events in one place, tied directly into Cobalt’s core platform.• Flexible Banquet Document Builder – Create branded BEOs and forms with complete customization.• Smart Room & Location Booking – Avoid double-bookings and simplify internal space coordination.• Dynamic Calendar Filtering – Filter events by venue, department, or type for full visibility.• POS-Connected Billing & Recurring Automation – Charge directly through Cobalt POS and easily manage repeat events.Cobalt’s newest release reflects its commitment to modernizing every corner of club operations—while ensuring banquet and event management works seamlessly within the same all-in-one platform that powers membership, dining, accounting, racquets, and more.About Cobalt Software:Cobalt Software delivers next-generation technology purpose-built for private clubs. Its comprehensive, cloud-based platform unifies accounting, POS, dining, racquets, golf, events, and more—giving staff powerful tools and members seamless experiences. Launched in 2022 and backed by a company with decades of expertise, Cobalt is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the private club software market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.