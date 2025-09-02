Carolina Hemp Hut Founder Confirms Plea Deal Offer in Ongoing Hemp Case; Legal Team Evaluating Response

Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores Carolina Hemp Hut cannabis dispensaries official logo

Prosecutors offer conditional discharge plea as NC hemp rules remain in transition; legal experts cite concerns about unclear enforcement

Accepting such a plea would mean admitting defeat to a process that has lacked fairness and transparency from the start. I did nothing wrong, and my conscience—and my community—deserve the truth.” — Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut founder Mary Lopez Carter has confirmed that she was recently presented with a conditional plea agreement by State prosecutors in connection with a February 2024 enforcement action carried out by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) division.

The proposed agreement, offered under North Carolina’s 90-96 conditional discharge statute and structured as an Alford plea, would allow Lopez Carter to avoid incarceration without formally admitting guilt. The charges relate to sales of hemp-derived products alleged to be out of compliance with state thresholds following law enforcement testing.

Lopez Carter and her legal team are currently reviewing the terms and underlying evidence supporting the case. She has not yet entered a formal plea and no final decision has been made regarding resolution or trial.

According to available records, Carolina Hemp Hut has operated since 2018 and provides hemp-derived wellness products sourced from permitted growers and accompanied by Certificates of Analysis (COAs). All products at the time of sale reportedly conformed to the legal definition of hemp under the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill and North Carolina's hemp statutes.

The charges stem from product seizures and controlled buys involving THCA flower, a cannabinoid product that may chemically change over time through a natural process called decarboxylation. Experts note that storage conditions—including light, heat, and oxygen exposure—can influence post-sale potency levels. Carolina Hemp Hut representatives have stated that products were stored and labeled in accordance with industry best practices and have challenged the storage and transportation methods used by the ALE.

Recent legislation and ongoing debate at the State level aim to clarify hemp regulation across North Carolina, with proposals including clear potency caps, licensing frameworks, and post-harvest testing standards. Stakeholders in the legal hemp industry have voiced support for clearer rules to avoid unintentional non-compliance and enforcement uncertainty.

Carolina Hemp Hut has expressed interest in a fair and evidence-based resolution of the matter. In parallel, the business is evaluating legal remedies related to product seizure, storage, and due process concerns.

The case is currently scheduled to proceed in Orange County in 2025.

Orange County Case 24-393-195, Attorney: Jonathan Williams, Cedar Grove Law, 127 W King St, Hillsborough, NC 27278

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Founded in 2018, Carolina Hemp Hut operates wellness-focused hemp dispensaries in Hillsborough and Durham, North Carolina. The company offers lab-tested, Farm Bill-compliant cannabinoid products and emphasizes education, compliance, and customer service for North Carolinians seeking non-intoxicating wellness options.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.