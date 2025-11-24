Major Charges Dropped in Hemp Case Involving Carolina Hemp Hut Owner Mary Lopez Carter

The Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary is the largest dedicated hemp store of its type in Durham County, NC. The team is trained and ready to serve with top-notch hemp products and education. Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Huts and Health Advocate/Coach CHH was the first dedicated hemp dispensary in both Orange and Durham Counties

Recent Legal Development Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance and Quality in North Carolina’s Hemp Industry

We remain deeply committed to our mission: It's about the Healing, not the high. Our customers can trust our team, our products, and our process,” — Mary Lopez Carter

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent legal development, the most serious charge of trafficking cannabis has been dismissed in the case involving Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut, a prominent hemp wellness retail business in North Carolina. The charge was dropped due to insufficient evidence that Ms. Carter knew the decarboxylation status of THCa flower—a key factor used by enforcement agencies in assessing legality under current hemp regulations.

This outcome follows months of legal proceedings related to a February 2025 inspection and seizure conducted by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) across Carolina Hemp Hut's retail locations. The charges centered on THCa flower products that, when decarboxylated, exceeded the federal legal limit of 0.3% Delta-9 THC. However, Carolina Hemp Hut maintains that its sourcing has always followed the strict compliance requirements outlined in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill and North Carolina’s own hemp statutes.

"We have always committed to rigorous quality control and full transparency with our sourcing and labeling," said a representative from Carolina Hemp Hut. "This legal update is an affirmation of our dedication to lawful operation and customer care."

The company has also emphasized that its stores maintain a strict 21+ policy, go beyond labeling standards, and routinely test products for compliance through ISO-accredited labs. This commitment stands in contrast to some regional competitors who may not follow similar testing or age-verification practices.

Carolina Hemp Hut’s commitment to excellence has also been recognized by the community. The company has been awarded “Best of the Triangle” by IndyWeek for multiple years and across multiple categories, including “Best CBD/Hemp Store” in both Durham and Orange/Chatham counties. These accolades reflect the trust and satisfaction of thousands of loyal customers who rely on CHH for safe, effective, and expertly curated hemp wellness products.

While the business still faces ongoing proceedings, the dismissal of the most significant charge has been a welcome relief for the team and their customer community. Carolina Hemp Hut continues to operate its Hillsborough and Durham locations and is encouraging the public to stay informed and engaged through official channels.

The case is currently scheduled to proceed in Orange County in 2025. Orange County Case 24-393-195, Attorney: Jonathan Williams, Esquire, Cedar Grove Law, 127 W King St, Hillsborough, NC 27278

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Founded in 2018, Carolina Hemp Hut operates wellness-focused hemp dispensaries in Hillsborough and Durham, North Carolina. The company offers lab-tested, Farm Bill-compliant cannabinoid products and emphasizes education, compliance, and customer service for North Carolinians seeking non-intoxicating wellness options.

