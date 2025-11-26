Carolina Hemp Hut Expands Its Beloved Tiki Mocktail Bar Experience in Durham, Adds Warm Winter Wellness Options

The Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary is the largest dedicated hemp store of its type in Durham County, NC. The team is trained and ready to serve with top-notch hemp products and education. The Tiki Bar Cannabis Mocktail stand in the Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

With functional mushrooms, CBD, and adaptogens on tap, CHH’s upgraded mocktail bar delivers plant-powered joy for cold-weather wellness seekers.

Our mission has always been to help people feel better and enjoy life naturally,” — Mary Lopez Carter

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, the Triangle’s most trusted hemp wellness provider, is bringing more flavor and fun to the community this winter by expanding its acclaimed Tiki Mocktail Bar experience at its Durham location. The expansion consolidates the Hillsborough Tiki setup into the bustling Southpoint-area shop while introducing new warm botanical beverage offerings like infused hot cocoa and adaptogenic coffee blends.

Known for its award-winning customer service and natural wellness approach, Carolina Hemp Hut has seen tremendous local enthusiasm for its non-alcoholic mocktails and slushy drinks—crafted with optional hemp-based ingredients like CBD and functional mushroom nootropics. By combining feel-good botanicals with a refreshing tropical twist, CHH has created an atmosphere that invites all adults to enjoy a social, uplifting experience without intoxication.

“Our mission has always been to help people feel better and enjoy life naturally,” said Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut. “Expanding the Tiki Bar inside our Durham location not only streamlines operations but also helps us reach more people who are looking for an alternative to alcohol—something social, relaxing, and supportive of their health.”

With winter approaching, CHH’s beverage bar now features delicious hot cocoa and infused coffee options, which pair perfectly with their bestselling CBD gummies and wellness snacks. Each drink is customizable—guests can choose to enjoy their beverage purely botanical or enhance it with functional hemp ingredients to suit their needs.

As the Triangle’s leading hemp health destination, Carolina Hemp Hut continues to distinguish itself from typical vape or hemp retailers. The store maintains strict quality standards and offers only third-party-tested, fully legal products under the 2018 Farm Bill. The new Durham beverage experience is designed to be warm, inclusive, and rooted in Carolina Hemp Hut’s ongoing commitment to wellness and community engagement.

"The Tiki Bar was a hit during Breast Cancer Awareness month. We contributed to the cause for every mocktail sold during the month," said Carlos McCabe, one of the leads at the Hemp Hut. "People tried out the slushies for the first time for the cause and fell in love."

The Durham Tiki Bar is located inside the Carolina Hemp Hut store at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, a short drive off I-40. Mocktails, slushies, hot drinks, and herbal add-ons are available daily. Whether you’re looking to wind down, focus, or simply explore a healthier social alternative, the Tiki Bar has something special for everyone.

About Carolina Hemp Hut:

Carolina Hemp Hut is a multi-year winner of Best of the Triangle, Best of Durham County, and Best of Orange/Chatham County awards. Founded by Mary Lopez Carter, the business is known for its botanical-first, education-based approach to wellness. With locations in Hillsborough and Durham, CHH offers a wide array of non-intoxicating hemp-based products, natural supplements, and customer-centered service.

Visit: https://carolinahemphut.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.