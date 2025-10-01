Carolina Hemp Hut Earns Top Honors in Indy Week’s “Best of the Triangle” Awards for Orange and Chatham Counties

Each dispensary has their own Premium Mocktails for health-centric fun! Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

Carolina Hemp Hut earns multiple Indy Week “Best of the Triangle” awards, highlighting trusted hemp products, holistic care, and community support.

Each award means the world because it comes from the people we serve. Our mission has always been to offer safe, natural ways to feel better.” — Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a Triangle-based leader in natural wellness retail, has once again been recognized by readers of Indy Week in its annual “Best of the Triangle” Awards. The 2025 results for Orange and Chatham counties include two first-place honors and two runner-up distinctions, adding to a multi-year track record of accolades across the region.

Carolina Hemp Hut was named Best Holistic Medicine and Best CBD/Head Shop, reflecting its reputation for premium hemp products and trusted customer guidance. The stores also earned a runner-up for Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks (not coffee) for its innovative Tiki Bar mocktails and slushies, and founder Mary Lopez Carter received a runner-up for Best Realtor.

This year’s awards build on Carolina Hemp Hut’s growing legacy of recognition:

In July 2025, the Indy Week Best of Durham edition named Carolina Hemp Hut a runner-up for Best CBD/Head Shop.

In 2024, Carolina Hemp Hut’s Durham shop won Best CBD/Head Shop (Best of the Best of the Triangle), while its Hillsborough dispensary earned runner-up honors.

In 2023, Carolina Hemp Hut’s Hillsborough dispensary won Best of the Best of the Triangle for the first time, marking the start of Triangle-wide recognition.

“Each of these awards is meaningful because they come directly from the people we serve,” said founder Mary Lopez Carter. “Our goal has always been to offer clean, safe, and effective natural solutions — with education first. We’re proud of these honors, and we’ll continue striving to be the Triangle’s most trusted source for holistic wellness.”

Since opening in 2017, Carolina Hemp Hut has focused on providing premium hemp and botanical products along with free community consultations, educational support, and memorable in-store experiences. The company’s Tiki Bar mocktails and slushies have become a local favorite, offering functional ingredients like botanicals, nootropics, and CBD as fun and healthier alternatives to alcohol.

With locations in Hillsborough and Durham — and a growing online presence — Carolina Hemp Hut is preparing for the December 2025 “Best of the Best of the Triangle” edition, where it aims to continue its streak of community-driven recognition.

