Sphene Equity Research Update Reaffirms “Buy” Rating on Vidac Pharma

Continued analyst endorsement underscores confidence in shareholder value and growth potential

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

Vidac is committed to advancing breakthrough therapies targeting the fundamental biology of cancer, and we are pleased to see growing recognition of cell metabolism as a key therapeutic frontier” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. a clinical-stage oncology company targeting aberrant mitochondrial metabolism in cancer, announced that Sphene Equity Research has reaffirmed its “Buy” recommendation on Vidac Pharma’s shares in its latest analyst report.The updated report reflects continued confidence in Vidac’s innovative approach to selectively targeting the hyper-glycolysis (“Warburg Effect”) characteristic of cancer cells, caused by aberrant mitochondrial functions. Vidac Pharma’s strategy is designed to re-open the VDAC1 channel, restoring the natural apoptosis (programmed cell death) signal that is blocked by excessive HK2 activity, and reducing high lactate production in the tumor microenvironment.In reaffirming its recommendation, Sphene highlighted Vidac Pharma’s differentiated position within oncology drug development and the potential of its clinical pipeline to address significant unmet medical needs.The importance of targeting cell metabolism in cancer continues to gain attention in both the scientific and financial communities. A recent article in news.financial reviewed new findings in this field and cited Roche, Novartis, and Vidac Pharma, through its mitochondrial-centered approach, as companies advancing work in this area. In addition, academic research such as the 2025 study by Lin et al. in Cancer Biology & Medicine underscores the therapeutic potential of interventions focused on mitochondrial function in cancer treatment.Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, stated:“We welcome Sphene Equity Research’s continued endorsement of our strategy and pipeline. Vidac is committed to advancing breakthrough therapies targeting the fundamental biology of cancer, and we are pleased to see growing recognition of cell metabolism as a key therapeutic frontier.”

