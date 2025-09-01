Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Celebration of Teachers' Day"
MACAU, September 1 - To celebrate the Teachers' Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 10:30 to 17:30 on 10th September 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "Celebration of Teachers’ Day".
Commemorative envelopes with stamps and cancellation will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!
