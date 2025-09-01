Submit Release
Issue dates of three stamp themes

MACAU, September 1 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces the issue dates of three stamp themes for 2025 as follows:

Themes Date
65 Years of the Judiciary Police 28th October
15th National Games 9th November
30th Anniversary of Macau International Airport 8th December

 

