MACAU, September 1 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces the issue dates of three stamp themes for 2025 as follows: Themes Date 65 Years of the Judiciary Police 28th October 15th National Games 9th November 30th Anniversary of Macau International Airport 8th December

