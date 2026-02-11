Restoration work for the bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul’s in the second phase was successfully concluded

MACAU, February 11 - The restoration and maintenance work for the bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul's in the second phase was successfully concluded, and the archaeological site behind the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) has reopened to the public. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

In order to enhance the conservation of the Ruins of St. Paul's, the “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, has conducted restoration and maintenance works on the seven bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s since 2025. The restoration team is composed of experts from the Palace Museum, international metals conservation experts, and professionals from local higher education institutions.

With factors such as the typhoon season, worksite safety, peak travel seasons and major events being duly considered, the restoration and maintenance works were divided into three phases. The first phase project, which covered the Virgin Mary statue on the third tier and the two bronze statues on the right side of the second tier, was completed in 2025. The second phase project, which mainly covered the two bronze statues on the left side of the second tier and the Jesus Christ statue on the fourth tier, was successfully completed. The third phase project, which covers the remaining bronze statue (the dove statue on the top tier), is scheduled to be carried out within this year.

For more information about the “Centre”, please visit the Macao Cultural Heritage website ( www.culturalheritage.mo ), the “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” ( cmpm.icm.gov.mo ), the WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.