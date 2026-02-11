Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,092 in the last 365 days.

Unmanned aircraft activities are banned on the Macao Peninsula during the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays

MACAU, February 11 - To ensure the smooth conduct of the “2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays”, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will implement an unmanned aircraft ban on the Macao Peninsula from 20:00 to 23:00 (five evenings) on February 15, 17, 19, 23, and March 3, 2026, in accordance with Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau, approved under Executive Order No. 43/2021.

The AACM reminds groups or individuals who previously obtained an activity permit from the  Authority to operate unmanned aircraft at night on the afore-mentioned dates that they must also comply with this no-fly ban. Violations will result in penalties imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 59 of Law No. 4/2025 (Civil Aviation Activity Law). The Authority appeals to the public for cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The notice has been published in today’s Official Gazette Issue 6, Series II.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unmanned aircraft activities are banned on the Macao Peninsula during the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.