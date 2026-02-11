Unmanned aircraft activities are banned on the Macao Peninsula during the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays

MACAU, February 11 - To ensure the smooth conduct of the “2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays”, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will implement an unmanned aircraft ban on the Macao Peninsula from 20:00 to 23:00 (five evenings) on February 15, 17, 19, 23, and March 3, 2026, in accordance with Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau, approved under Executive Order No. 43/2021.

The AACM reminds groups or individuals who previously obtained an activity permit from the Authority to operate unmanned aircraft at night on the afore-mentioned dates that they must also comply with this no-fly ban. Violations will result in penalties imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 59 of Law No. 4/2025 (Civil Aviation Activity Law). The Authority appeals to the public for cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The notice has been published in today’s Official Gazette Issue 6, Series II.