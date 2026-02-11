Macao Polytechnic University and Macao Pui Va Middle School Signed Cooperation Agreement to Promote AI Innovation in Education

MACAU, February 11 - Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), the 30th anniversary celebrations of Macao Pui Va Middle School, and the launch of the National 15th Five-Year Plan, MPU and Pui Va Middle School have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen collaboration between higher education and basic education. This marks the beginning of in-depth cooperation between the two institutions in areas such as sharing educational resources, teacher training, and curriculum development. The partnership aims to cultivate talent equipped with AI literacy and innovative capabilities, injecting new momentum into the education and technological advancement of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement was held at MPU on 10 February, attended by over a hundred teachers and students from both institutions, creating a lively atmosphere.

Witnessed by MPU Rector Marcus Im, Vice Rector Vivian Lei, Acting Head of University Affairs Department Teresa Lei, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Macao Pui Va Middle School Lei Chun Ming, School Supervisor Hoi Lok Man, and School Supervisor Lao Chi Long, the agreement was signed by Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences of MPU Lam Chan Tong and Principal of Pui Va Middle School Lei Chao Lam. The signing officially launched the two schools’ cooperation in artificial intelligence education.

Marcus Im stated in his address that the signing of this agreement reflects MPU’s ongoing commitment to its “Rooted in Macao” educational philosophy, working hand in hand with society to nurture outstanding talents. He emphasised that MPU actively advances the national development plan’s call to “accelerate high-level technological self-reliance and strength,” by offering interdisciplinary degree programs, developing “AI+” research, and driving Macao’s diversified industrial development through technological innovation, while contributing to the construction of the Greater Bay Area’s international innovation hub. Through the cooperation platform with Pui Va Middle School, students will learn to explore AI+, practice collaboration and responsibility, and enhance their overall abilities, while higher and basic education join forces to contribute to the nation and Macao’s educational development.

Lei Chao Lam remarked that as AI technology increasingly integrates into daily life, the Greater Bay Area urgently needs talents with technological thinking and innovative capabilities, making the integration of basic and higher education essential. He highlighted MPU’s strong research capacity in AI and Pui Va’s outstanding achievements in student development, including winning national teaching achievement awards in vocational education and actively promoting industry-education integration to provide students with real-world learning opportunities. This cooperation with MPU will complement school-enterprise partnerships, building an “education ecosystem” that connects basic education, higher education and industry needs, opening a window to the future of AI for students, supporting teachers’ professional growth, and cultivating more innovative talents.

MPU has long maintained close collaboration with local secondary schools, actively promoting the integration of higher and basic education. Through diverse courses and activities in AI, innovative technology, language education and art design, MPU broadens students’ horizons, inspires innovative thinking, and injects new momentum into Macao’s education system and talent cultivation.