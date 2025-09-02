FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RE-RELEASES AWARD-WINNING “SHARKWATER,” “REVOLUTION” AND “SHARKWATER EXTINCTION” DOCUMENTARIES

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the worldwide digital/streaming re-release of the three award-winning documentaries SHARKWATER, REVOLUTION, and SHARKWATER EXTINCTION

Internationally acclaimed trilogy from Filmmaker Rob Stewart Sets Digital Debut for Worldwide VOD Platforms on September 2, 2025

SHARKWATER, REVOLUTION and SHARKWATER EXTINCTION are among the most award-winning documentaries in history. We know audiences will be inspired to save sharks and the oceans for future generations.” — Filmmakers Brian and Sandy Stewart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the worldwide digital/streaming re-release of the three award-winning documentaries SHARKWATER, REVOLUTION, and SHARKWATER EXTINCTION.

From filmmaker and activist Rob Stewart, these provocative and inspiring films have received more than 200 international awards and been catalysts for change across the globe. For the first time, the trilogy will be available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, starting on September 2, 2025.

SHARKWATER: Rob Stewart stunned the world when he exposed the devastating practice of shark finning in SHARKWATER, an astonishing adventure uncovering exploitation, corruption and the perilous implications of an ocean without sharks. In this remarkable film that brings you up close into the most shark-rich waters of the world, Stewart teams up with renegade conservationist Paul Watson in an unbelievable journey that includes mafia espionage, pirate boat rammings, attempted murder charges and has them running for their lives. SHARKWATER was written and directed by Rob Stewart. The featured cast includes: Rob Stewart, Cpt. Paul Watson, Erich Ritter, Dr. Samuel Gruber, Rex Weyler, Dr. Patrick Moore. Lisa Anastario, and Larissa Gilligan.

Praise for SHARKWATER:

“I don't think there's a film that's influenced me more than Sharkwater.” ~ Sir Richard Branson

“Cut the scary music: Here Sharks are More Endangered than Dangerous.” ~ Matt Zoller Seitz, New York Times, NYT Critics Pick

“Stewart’s footage is superb… an eco-upset tale as complex and cautionary as ‘Darwin’s Nightmare.’” ~ David Rooney, Variety

REVOLUTION follows Rob Stewart's urgent mission to save sharks, the oceans and our planet in this startling, beautiful film inspiring audiences across the globe to start a revolution to change the world before it’s too late. Shot in vivid HD across 15 countries over four years, REVOLUTION was the first film to expose the catastrophic effects of ocean acidification caused by carbon emissions. Joining forces with experts and activists on his travels, Stewart explores the lessons from past revolutions, and frames this crisis as an opportunity to ignite a global movement for change. Written and directed by Rob Stewart, REVOLUTION was produced by Rob Stewart, Gus Van Sant, Rob Merilees, David Hannan, Tyler Macleod, Warren Needler, Amber Ripley. The featured cast includes: Rob Stewart, Dr. Boris Worm, David Hannan, Charlie Veron, Dr. Katharina Fabricius, Andrew Weaver, Van Jones, Daryl Hannah, Bill McKibben, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tzeporah Berman, Dr. Patrick Moore, Peter Knights, Lester R. Brown, Nnimmo Bassey, Emily Hunter, Felix Finkbeiner and Kathy Pagapular.

Praise for REVOLUTION

“A Must See. Inspirational and Beautiful!” ~ Jean-Michel Cousteau

“The remorseless march of extinction is captured with chilling clarity in Revolution, Rob Stewart’s unapologetically partisan argument against fossil fuels and fossilized thinking… When the oceans die, so do we.” ~ Jeannette Catsoulis, New York Times

SHARKWATER EXTINCTION is a thrilling and inspiring action-packed adventure. Rob Stewart continues his courageous crusade through the oceans and across four continents to investigate the corruption behind a multi-billion-dollar pirate fishing trade and massive illegal shark fin industry. From West Africa, Spain, Panama, Costa Rica, France, and even North America, Stewart once again wields his camera to expose the shocking truths that are leading to the extinction of our oldest remaining predator and ultimately to the destruction of our planet. Written, produced and directed by Rob Stewart, SHARKWATER EXTINCTION features Rob Stewart, Brock Cahill, Regina Domingo, Madison Stewart and Will Allen.

Praise for SHARKWATER EXTINCTION:

“Forget about Captain Marvel and watch this powerful doc about the quest of a real-life hero, Rob Stewart.” ~ Cath Clarke, The Guardian

“Stewart's third film is also his best.” ~ Peter Howell, Toronto Star

“His passionate documentary, boasting stirring underwater photography and an equally poignant Jonathan Goldsmith score, speaks urgently on his behalf.” ~ Michael Rechtshaffen, L.A. Times

“SHARKWATER, REVOLUTION, and SHARKWATER EXTINCTION are among the most award-winning documentaries in film history. Rob spent his life defending sharks and the oceans. He wanted to show the beauty of sharks so people would learn to love them and work to protect them. We are thrilled his films will be available this September,” said filmmakers Brian and Sandy Stewart. “Rob’s films have appeared at hundreds of film festivals across the world, changed laws and public policy and inspired worldwide bills to ban shark fishing, shark finning or the import and sale of shark fins. His films are riveting and hopeful and we know audiences everywhere will be inspired by his work to save sharks and the oceans for future generations.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SHARKWATER, REVOLUTION and SHARKWATER EXTINCTION directly with the filmmakers.

About Rob Stewart; Sharkwater Productions

Rob Stewart was an Activist, Biologist, Author and the Filmmaker behind Sharkwater, Revolution and Sharkwater Extinction. Rob’s films have been viewed by more than 130 million people, changing laws and public policy across the globe. His first film, Sharkwater began when he was 22-years-old and brought the issue of shark finning for shark fin soup to the world stage, changing laws and public policy worldwide. His second film, Revolution, was the first feature to warn of the devastating effects of ocean acidification – the world might not lose just sharks – we could lose everything, the sharks, reefs that house 25% of the world’s fish and potentially the oceans, themselves. In Sharkwater Extinction, Rob finds we are still fishing over 100 million sharks a year and they are now turning up in products for human consumption. Tragically, Rob died in a dive accident filming his final film. His work to save sharks and the oceans lives on through the millions he inspired, conservation organizations, and his powerful films and books.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

