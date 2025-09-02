Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market CAGR to be at 24.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $7.09 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market?

In recent years, the decentralized crypto wallets market size has experienced significant expansion. It is projected to rise from $2.34 billion in 2024 to $2.93 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. This growth during the historic period is thanks to boost in crypto trading activity, heightened demand for user-managed digital assets, an upsurge in awareness of personal privacy and data sovereignty, a growing acceptance of applications based on blockchain technology, and an increase in regulatory oversight of centralized platforms.

The market size for decentralized cryptocurrency wallets is predicted to witness a considerable surge in the upcoming years, expanding to a substantial $7.09 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The surge over the predicted period can be credited to the mounting concerns over cyberattack threats, the escalating demand for self-custody options, increasing access to smartphones and the internet, the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, and an escalated value of digital resources. Noteworthy trends projected for this period include progress in cross-chain interoperability possibilities, enhancing privacy features, the advent of biometric security integration, improvements in user-friendly interfaces, and evolution in multi-signature authentication methodologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market?

With the escalation of cyberattack threats, the expansion of the decentralized crypto wallets market is predicted. Cyberattacks involve malevolent efforts to invade, disrupt, or harm computer systems or information, often intended to steal data or inflict damage. The intensification of cyberattack threats is linked to the expanding centralization of digital asset storage, which creates single points of failure that hackers find highly appealing. Decentralized crypto wallets are beneficial in limiting cyberattacks by doing away with centralized storage systems, making them perfect for secure and self-reliant asset management. They boost user control by facilitating private key ownership, thereby improving defense against hacking and unauthorized access. For example, as reported by Israel-based cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., there was a surge in cyberattacks on corporate networks in July 2024, with weekly attacks witnessing a 30% increase in Q2 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023, and a 25% increase over Q1 2024. Hence, the escalating threats of cyberattacks are fueling the growth of the decentralized crypto wallets market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market?

Major players in the Decentralized Crypto Wallets Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Binance Holdings Ltd.

• Coinbase Global Inc.

• Bybit Holding Ltd.

• Ledger SAS

• Exodus Movement Inc.

• Zerion Inc.

• SatoshiLabs s.r.o.

• Coinomi Ltd.

• Trust Wallet LLC

• Ellipal Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Decentralized Crypto Wallets Sector?

Leading firms in the decentralized crypto wallets market are pouring their efforts into launching advanced solutions like user-friendly decentralized crypto wallets – designed to beef up security, elevate user experience, and provide smooth access to digital assets across a variety of platforms. Such wallets harness blockchain technology to offer individuals a secure platform for managing their cryptocurrencies, eliminating the requirement for middlemen. One example is the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, which, in June 2022, introduced the KuCoin Wallet. Branded as decentralized, secure, and easy-to-use, it's built to support multi-chain aggregation and give users access to Web 3.0 services. This wallet lets users readily establish decentralized accounts, send, receive, and house diverse cryptocurrencies - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, United States Dollar Tethered (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Build And Build (BNB). The wallet also comes with NFT functionality via its Windvane marketplace, where users can buy, store, and peruse NFTs directly within the wallet.

What Segments Are Covered In The Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market Report?

The decentralized crypto wallets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Wallet Type: Hot Wallets, Cold Wallets, Hardware Wallets, Paper Wallets

2) By Technology Used: Blockchain-Based Wallets, Multi-Signature Wallets, Ledger-Based Wallets, Smart Contract Wallets

3) By Platform: Mobile, Desktop, Web

4) By Application: Trading, Payments, Remittances, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Individuals, Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Hot Wallets: Mobile Wallets, Web Wallets, Desktop Wallets

2) By Cold Wallets: Air-Gapped Wallets, Offline Software Wallets, Encrypted Universal Serial Bus (USB) Wallets

3) By Hardware Wallets: Universal Serial Bus (USB)-Based Hardware Wallets, Bluetooth-Enabled Hardware Wallets, Near-Field Communication-Compatible Hardware Wallets

4) By Paper Wallets: QR Code Paper Wallets, Printed Key Wallets, Laminate-Protected Paper Wallets

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Decentralized Crypto Wallets Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for decentralized crypto wallets. The Decentralized Crypto Wallets Global Market Report 2025 forecasts its growth in the given year. The report includes data on multiple regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

