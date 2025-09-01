11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2025

DWP Congress Aqaba, Jordan

Aqaba, Jordan, Takes Center Stage as the Global Wedding Industry Gears Up for DWP Congress This October October 7–9, 2025 – Aqaba, Jordan

AQABA, JORDAN, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, the beating heart of the global destination weddings and luxury celebrations industry will be in Aqaba, Jordan, as the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress unfolds. From October 7 to 9, 2025, more than 500 destination leaders from over 70 countries will journey to the southernmost point of Jordan, on the shores of the Red Sea, to the mesmerising port city of Aqaba, for more than a meet and greet, to celebrate unity, love for the art, passion for the trade, and boundless business opportunities. Most importantly, they are defined by their unwavering commitment to delivering their finest, latest, and most sought-after experiences, transforming special moments into “forever moments.”Proudly and passionately organised by QnA International, officially hosted by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, and supported by Host Hotel Partners - Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resorts and the Host Venue Partner - Ayla, this year’s Congress will be an immersive three-day experience where creativity meets commerce, and culture meets collaboration in a magical setting which is on most people’s bucket list.Over the course of three inspiring days, the DWP Congress will unveil the latest trends in AI for Weddings, sustainable luxury celebrations, technological innovation and guest experience, elevated cultural and local integration, and more. The Congress is recognised for its unparalleled format of B2B meetings designed to connect the world of destination weddings. The B2B by invitation only event brings together powerful networking, visionary keynotes, hands-on masterclasses, intimate fireside chats, and trendspotting panel sessions — all woven with curated receptions that spark lasting connections.Born from a vision to connect cultures and transcend borders, it remains the world’s first platform dedicated to elevating the art of destination wedding planning, fostering inclusive collaboration, and driving growth for destinations and industry visionaries alike.For the team at QnA International, organisers of the world’s biggest B2B platform for destination weddings, the DWP Congress has always been a labour of love. It is a living, breathing platform that gives more and more with each year as a global home for planners, designers, suppliers, and dreamers who have poured their passion into elevating the art of weddings and creating milestones into cherished memories.Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, shares, "The DWP Congress has always stood for more than celebration; it is about creating a unified platform where the best minds in the global wedding and luxury celebration industry can connect, collaborate, and inspire each other. This is where stories are shared, where partnerships are born, and where a deep love for the craft is celebrated not as a fleeting moment, but as a lifelong journey where friendships are built to grow together. It’s about honoring the passion and dedication of everyone who contributes to this remarkable industry."Sharon Sacks, Founder, Sacks Productions, USA, eloquently expressed her experience over the years at DWP, and the true essence of this incredible platform, "As Maya Angelou said, ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” The celebrity planner behind Kim Kardashian’s weddings (to both Kris Humphries and Kanye West), as well as the nuptials of Michael Jordan and many others, is now looking forward to her fifth DWP experience in the magical destination of Aqaba.For Muriel Saldalamacchia, The International Wedding Planner, MSL Groupe, France, Aqaba’s cultural tapestry mirrors the very essence of luxury weddings: "As someone who has spent 17+ years creating luxury celebrations across diverse cultural landscapes, I'm particularly drawn to how Aqaba represents the crossroads of civilizations — where European, Middle Eastern, and African influences converge."Terrica Skaggs, Owner and Chief Wedding Planner, Cocktails and Details, and Wedding Industry Educator at Terrica Inc., USA, reflects on the power of the Congress itself: "There’s nothing like the energy of DWP — the innovation, the relationships, and the unfiltered brilliance of creatives from around the world.”Another celebrity planner and the inspiration behind the planner in the Hollywood movie Father of the Bride, Kevin Lee, Founder & Director of Kevin Lee Productions, USA, captures the excitement simply: "I’m excited to network and make some new connections, and of course, the atmosphere is going to be electric."From India, Kaival Patel, Founder and Owner of Absolute Group of Companies, sees Aqaba as a fresh chapter: "I’m excited to discover Aqaba’s full potential as a fresh destination for Indian weddings.”Christina Holt, Founder and Managing Director of Wedding Concepts, South Africa, shares her excitement:” Our global wedding industry is evolving fast, with AI and fresh talent shaping the future. I’m super excited to share, learn, and reconnect with our amazing international DWP community once again!”Nikki Khan, Founder of Exquisite Events, USA, reflects on her anticipation for Jordan:” I am terribly excited about Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra. Would love to get the City Tour to see the remains of the oldest built church, the Red Sea and many more.”For over a decade, the DWP Congress is where borders fade, ideas ignite, and a community built on passion comes together to write the next chapter of how the world celebrates love. This year, under the Jordanian sun and against the Red Sea horizon, that story will shine brighter than ever.For more information, visit www.dwpcongress.com About DWP: Celebrating over a decade of excellence, passion and unity, the DWP Congress has evolved into the world’s biggest B2B platform and the most prestigious gathering for high-end destination wedding planners, event designers, tourism boards, DMCs, and celebration curators. Driven by a shared passion for turning dreams into reality, this invitation-only experience for the elite members of the world of weddings and luxury celebrations brings together more than 500 handpicked luxury experts and global suppliers from over 70 countries. It offers an unrivalled platform to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of weddings and milestone celebrations — all in an atmosphere of collaboration, creativity, and growth.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.For media inquiries, please contact:Rutuja Maraftia/rutuja@wafflecommunications.com

