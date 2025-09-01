Williston Barracks / DUI and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1006665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 at approximately 1726 hours

STREET: I-189 W

TOWN: South Burlington, Vermont

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jefferson R. Quinaloa

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brockton, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rebecca Bergeson

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rebecca Bergeson

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Laura Langweiler

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks responded to the report of a 3-car crash that had occurred on I-189 near the intersection with Shelburne Rd in South Burlington. Complainants reported that the operator that had caused the crash fled the scene. The operator was held by witnesses until troopers arrived on scene Following an investigation, Troopers determined Jefferson R. Quinaloa, age 18, of Brockton, MA was driving on I-189, struck multiple vehicles, and fled the scene.

Further investigation determined Quinaloa had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.

MUG SHOT: None

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495