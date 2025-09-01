Williston Barracks / DUI and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1006665
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 at approximately 1726 hours
STREET: I-189 W
TOWN: South Burlington, Vermont
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jefferson R. Quinaloa
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brockton, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rebecca Bergeson
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rebecca Bergeson
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Laura Langweiler
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End Damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks responded to the report of a 3-car crash that had occurred on I-189 near the intersection with Shelburne Rd in South Burlington. Complainants reported that the operator that had caused the crash fled the scene. The operator was held by witnesses until troopers arrived on scene Following an investigation, Troopers determined Jefferson R. Quinaloa, age 18, of Brockton, MA was driving on I-189, struck multiple vehicles, and fled the scene.
Further investigation determined Quinaloa had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.
MUG SHOT: None
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.