Putting an End to Gestational Diabetes Anxiety - Daesang Wellife’s ‘DiabetesPro 2.0’ Ushers in Nutritech Innovation

Main interface of DiabetesPro 2.0. The intuitive UI includes step tracking, point missions, and blood sugar logs, enabling shared family health goals. | Image by Daesang Wellife Real-time high/low glucose detection. From child hypoglycemia to maternal hyperglycemia, DiabetesPro 2.0 detects and alerts for both risks in real time. | Image by Daesang Wellife AI-based Blood Sugar Report “TAILOR”. Designed for expectant mothers and their families, DiabetesPro 2.0 analyzes health data via AI agent TAILOR to deliver personalized glucose predictions and risk assessments. | Image by Daesang Wellife Personalized meal mission feature. DiabetesPro 2.0’s AI recommends customized diet challenges based on user data. Users can earn points and form healthy habits. | Image by Daesang Wellife

Daesang Wellife, aiming at CES 2026, unveils DiabetesPro 2.0, an AI-powered platform for gestational diabetes, offering digital twin tech and family-based care.

JONGNO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daesang Wellife is set to launch “DiabetesPro 2.0,” a healthcare platform that embodies the slogan “Manage Diabetes Professionally.”Expanding beyond existing solutions for diabetes patients and those at risk of developing diabetes, the platform now ventures into the sensitive and critical realm of gestational diabetes. It is being hailed as an innovative solution that addresses not only the physical aspects of the condition but also the emotional anxiety of first-time expectant mothers.“Becoming a Strong Ally in an Isolated Blood Sugar Battle”Pregnancy is a miraculous journey of becoming a mother, but also one filled with unpredictable changes and profound anxiety. Especially for first-time mothers, even minor physical changes spark concern, and fears about their health and that of the fetus loom large. For these women, a diagnosis of gestational diabetes can feel like a bolt from the blue.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 16% of pregnant women worldwide experience gestational diabetes. Its prevalence continues to rise due to increasingly Westernized diets and the trend of older maternal age. The diagnosis increases the risk of complications for mothers and the chance of fetal macrosomia or congenital disabilities for the baby, becoming a major psychological hurdle.The challenge lies in the limited access to medical services for a condition that requires constant, precise monitoring. In most cases, pregnant women see a doctor for just a few minutes, if at all, once a month. During that short time, it’s difficult to ask questions or receive in-depth guidance. For the remaining 29 days, they must navigate their anxiety and manage their blood sugar alone, worried that every meal or bit of exercise might harm their child or themselves.In markets like the U.S., where medical costs are high, this isolation is even more pronounced. DiabetesPro 2.0 aims to become a “reassuring partner” rather than just another app, offering both emotional and informational support.“Revolutionizing Blood Sugar Management with a Digital Metabolic Twin, No CGM Required”The most innovative feature of DiabetesPro 2.0 is its use of a “Digital Metabolic Twin,” which enables precise blood sugar management without the need for a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). This technology replicates the user’s metabolic data in a virtual model.Users input their lifestyle habits, including meals, exercise, and sleep, into the app. The digital twin then predicts and visualizes blood sugar changes, enabling users to understand and experience blood sugar control without the need for expensive CGMs, intuitively.The platform’s goal is to predict blood sugar responses based on limited variables (X-axis: diet, exercise, etc.) and maintain optimal glucose homeostasis (Y-axis). This could provide self-management guidelines even in developing nations where CGMs are not accessible.“AI Precision Meets Warm Family Care”DiabetesPro 2.0 offers AI-driven personalized diabetes care. Daesang Wellife’s acquisition of Rexsoft, a data science company backed by Seoul National University Holdings, was motivated by a commitment to reliable data analysis. Rexsoft’s diabetes-focused solutions analyze medical check-up data and surveys to offer personalized reports, diet plans, and exercise guides.The app provides daily, weekly, and monthly blood sugar trend analyses, predicting risk levels and helping users maintain glucose stability using digital twin modeling.Another key element is “family-inclusive care.” Family members can share each other’s health data, offering encouragement and reducing the psychological burden on expectant mothers. The in-app community allows users to connect with others experiencing similar challenges, enhancing emotional support. It fosters stronger family bonds and collective motivation toward health goals.“Completing the Nutritech Strategy that Connects Food and Platform”DiabetesPro 2.0 goes beyond a standard healthcare app by integrating with Daesang Wellife’s health supplement business as part of its Nutritech strategy. The platform prioritizes accessibility for expectant mothers. Daesang’s acquisition of F&D Net, which owns brands like Korea’s first-generation probiotic ‘Lactofit’ and maternal-infant brand ‘Dr. Edition’ expanded its network to over 80% of OB-GYN clinics nationwide.This allows the platform to support users’ glucose management goals while offering essential nutritional products. Users earn points through in-app activities like tracking glucose, completing meal missions, and achieving step goals. These points can be redeemed for discounts on health products, such as ‘New Care’.This virtuous cycle—food, data, practice, and reward—encourages continuous engagement with health management. DiabetesPro 1.0 previously won the Grand Prize in the Healthcare category of the 2025 Korea Mobile Awards, proving its value and innovation.Now, DiabetesPro 2.0 combines advanced technology and warm human touch to provide comprehensive solutions for gestational diabetes. Offering emotional support, AI-based precision care, and practical nutrition, it aims to set a new global benchmark in healthcare, with plans to compete for a CES 2026 Innovation Award.

